The might of the unicorns

By Kanishk Singh|23rd Feb 2021
The year 2020 saw 11 Indian startups turn into unicorns, including Zerodha, PhonePe, Unacademy, Postman, and Razorpay.
Good morning!


2020 was the year of the unicorns.


While the COVID-19 pandemic hugely impacted the Indian economy, several sectors such as edtech, agritech, e-grocery, and fintech saw tremendous growth propelled by increased digital adoption. 


The year saw 11 Indian startups turn into unicorns, including Zerodha, PhonePe, Unacademy, Postman, and Razorpay.

India Tech Unicorn Report - 2020

Image credit: Ahamed

Data: Orios

According to The India Tech Unicorns 2020 report released by Orios Venture Partners, the Indian startup ecosystem saw value worth $106 billion created by over 44 unicorns from 2010 to 2020. This has led to the creation of over 1.4 million jobs annually. 


So what is the hottest sector for becoming a unicorn? B2C, with fintech generating 11 unicorns.


While 41 percent of the unicorns are from Bengaluru, the national capital Delhi is close behind with 34 percent.


The Interview

While the increase in digitisation has opened up many opportunities, it also comes with its own set of challenges such as cyber crimes and hacking. Vineet Kumar, a social entrepreneur and Chairman of the National Anti-Hacking Group (NAG), believes that it is important to have peaceful cyberspace so that digital technologies are able to create a social impact.


Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

Gaurav Mishra, Senior Vice President of Product, ShareChat believes what matters most for any engineer or techie is the impact a product or solution can have on the customers. In a career spanning nearly three decades, he has held senior tech and product leadership positions at Facebook, Yahoo, and Microsoft, and was the Head of Product at Uber. Read more.

Techie Tuesday - Gaurav Mishra

Gaurav Mishra, SVP Product, ShareChat


Startup Spotlight

Fish and seafood delivery startup Jalongi records 200 pc growth in transactions


With wet markets under greater scrutiny over their role in the coronavirus outbreak, on-demand fish and meat delivery platforms have seen tremendous gains post the lockdown. A homegrown speciality fish and seafood retailer, Jalongi too saw these gains as it expanded from Kolkata — which remains its largest market — to Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Read more.

Jalongi snapshot

Infographic: YS Design


News & Updates



  • In a session hosted by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Founder-Chairman of Wipro Ltd Azim Premji said that more than 90 percent of the workforce in the country's technology industry continue to work from home. He added that the hybrid model of working would drive inclusive growth and better participation from women.


  • Online grocery platform Bigbasket has sent a 'cease and desist' notice to Coimbatore-based grocery startup DailyBasket for the usage of 'basket' in its name. Bigbasket claims that DailyBasket's nomenclature is a trademark infringement.



Before you go, stay inspired with… 

swati bhargava

Swati Bhargava - Co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro

"A work culture that evolves with changing circumstances does not only increase team enthusiasm, but also encourages better productivity and results in improved company performance."

Swati Bhargava, Co-founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro


