[Funding alert] Zotalabs raises $125K in seed round led by Dhianu Das from Alfa Ventures

By Rashi Varshney|24th Mar 2021
Pune-based online learning startup Zotalabs has raised $125,000 (Rs 90 lakh approx) in its seed funding round. The company aims to create a subscription-based platform to provide students access to K-12 education globally from multiple educational institutions.

 

Dhianu Das from Alfa Ventures; Bhavesh Jain (CRO, Transa CIBIL); Sandeep Jain, CEO, Value Unlocked and Ex-Strategy Head, HT Media; Deepak Goyal (ISS Thailand); Ankur Shrivastava, Gen Real Property; and Vatsal Jain from Paypal also participated in the round. Prashant Narang from Agility Venture Partners served as the round's India Accelerator, while Dhianu Das from Alfa Ventures led the round.

 

The company plans to use the seed fund for team development, product growth, and technological enhancements. It also aims to expand its presence across South-east Asia and develop deeper insights for learners in the K-12 segment.

Zotalabs started its journey in 2019 with the objective of leaving an impact on the education system. During the pandemic, Zotalabs saw an immense opportunity in the evolution of digital classrooms and experiential learning. The startup also helped Amity Future Academy with a technology platform to promote their skill-development courses under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

"We aim to democratise learning globally. We intend to connect educators and learners through one cohesive platform. In Zotalabs, we bring coaches, trainers, teachers and students together through a quality, blended learning experience", said Wasim Khan, CEO, Zotalabs.

Zotalab's products include Eusembly, an edtech platform for all K-12 students globally, and Eumetry, a platform where teachers can upload live and recorded classes.


Dhianu Das, Founder of Alfa Ventures, said, "I am keen on Zotalabs, as it serves to democratise the pursuit of knowledge for schoolchildren. Their call to action is simple yet insightful — why don't we have an OTT for education? One that allows us to pay one time and learn for the entire year from different teachers, institutions, schools or universities."

Edited by Kanishk Singh

