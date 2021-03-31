[Funding alert] Zeda.io raises $450K in pre-seed round from Whiteboard Capital, Paradigm Shift, others

Zeda.io — the US and Bengaluru-based technology startup that has developed a solution to manage a product lifecycle — on Wednesday said it raised $450,000 in a pre-seed round from multiple VC funds, including Whiteboard Capital, Paradigm Shift Capital, and Firstcheque.vc, and several angel investors.





According to the startup — founded in November 2020 — the new funding will be used for product development and hiring. Zeda.io plans to hire across roles such as design, marketing, sales, and engineering.

Zeda.io founders: Vaibhav Devpura (left) and Prashant Mahajan

Speaking on the development, Prashant Mahajan, Co-founder and CEO, Zeda.io, said, “We believe that product managers should focus more on users, problems, product strategy, and not on operational work. Zeda.io is a one-stop collaboration platform for product managers who want to improve their work efficiency, and, in turn, go from idea to shipping the product faster.”

Prashant believes that effective communication and collaboration are the keys to product management success. During his stints at different companies, he faced challenging times as there was the juggling of various tools to manage the entire product development process. This was the genesis for starting Zeda.io.





The startup has developed a platform where various teams could define, collaborate, and manage their product development with different stakeholders.





Vaibhav Devpura, Co-founder, Zeda.io, said the platform will also help the entire product organisation since it provides a holistic view of the product rather than just project management tickets, thus helping better understand the who, why, and what of a product.

“Product Management has evolved as a significant discipline, especially in tech companies. Zeda.io is solving a very crucial problem for product managers as efficient time management and collaboration hasn’t been solved for this community,” said Anshu Prasher, General Partner, Whiteboard Capital.

Zeda.io is targeting the Indian market and overseas locations such as the US, Europe and South-East Asia.