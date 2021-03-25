[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work for RBI-authorised fintech app True Balance

Earlier this week, True Balance — an RBI-authorised fintech app — raised $10 million in debt funding from a group of investors. Headquartered in Seoul and Gurugram, it is operated by Balancehero India — the wholly-owned subsidiary of Balancehero Korea.





Northern Arc, along with investors from India and Korea, have invested in the fintech startup's lending arm — True Credits — to support the NBFC's growth in India, and the launch of newer loan products.





According to a statement, True Balance has disbursed loans of over $30 million this financial year alone to India’s underbanked, uncredited, un-accessed, and financially excluded, through its licensed NBFC subsidiary, True Credits Pvt Ltd.





True Balance has expanded its portfolio to bring full-stack financial services to the low-income citizenry by ‘making finance available for all.’

True Balance's loan book claims to have grown over manifolds since April 2020, especially across two key products — cash loans and level-up loans. With these key products, the startup will be catering to customers within the income bracket of Rs 10,000-45,000.

These customers can avail loans from Rs 5,000 to 50,000 from the fintech app, it stated. It uses its internal alternative credit scoring system (ACS) and machine learning-based underwriting models to support and fund new-to-credit (NTC) and low-credit users.

If you want to be part of True Balance's growth story, these job roles may be for you:

Head of Product Design

Experience required: 5-8 years

True Balance is looking for a energetic leader to be its Head of Product Design. The candidate is expected to have deep knowledge and passion for designing products and building effective design teams. It is a cross-functional and strategic role that requires strong partnerships with True Balance's product, engineering and marketing leaders.





In this role, the head of product design will lead the product design function and be responsible for creating thoughtful, innovative, and usable experiences across True Balance's product.





Product Manager - API Integration

Experience required: 3-8 years

In this role, the candidate will help in developing and executing the product strategy of the company in line with the business strategy, and with a focus on user experience, security, scalability and profitability. The product manager will design and understand the consumer journey and have technical knowledge on API integration with credit bureaus, banks, KYC partners, etc.





Lead Product Designer

Experience required: 9-15 years

The lead product designer is expected to have an exceptional portfolio demonstrating strong product and visual design sensibilities and experience in creating concepts, customer journeys, specifying interaction details, and prototyping internally and with users.





In this role, the candidate will work closely with engineers and product managers to define both the long-term strategy and the short-term tactics for True Balance's upcoming initiatives, and more.





Android Developer

Experience required: 6-8 years

The Android developer is expected to have experience in FinTech and e-commerce business working with Android SDK, Kotlin, Android Design patterns of MVVM, remote data via REST and JSON. They should be familiar with test-driven development, third-party libraries, and APIs, and have experience with advertisement platform (AdMob) and a solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.





DevOps Engineer - VMWare/Cloud operations

Experience required: 4-8 years

In this role, the DevOps engineer will look after automation of infrastructure operations, work on management tool development, server application deployment tool development, as well as private cloud architecting and operations (Cloudstack, Cloudbyte, AWS, VMWare, KVM, Xen). The role also involves service performance tuning, monitoring, troubleshooting and issue tracking.





