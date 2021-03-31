Nazara makes stellar debut on the stock markets

By Kanishk Singh|31st Mar 2021
The shares listed at Rs 1,990 on NSE, a 80.74 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 1,101. On BSE, the scrip got listed at Rs 1,971, a 79.02 percent premium.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Good morning!


In a boost to India’s gaming sector, gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies made a stellar debut on the NSE and BSE, with the company’s shares being listed at 81 percent premium over the issue price.


With this listing, key investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who had invested Rs 180 crore in the platform in 2008, had his stakeholding’s value nearly quadrupled to Rs 656 crore.

Nazara

The gaming firm had created quite a buzz ahead of the IPO, mopping Rs 261 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer. Floated between March 17-19, 2021, the IPO was subscribed 175.46x times as Nazara is the only company in India to have rights over IP and eSports assets.


Popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem, and Motu Patlu series, the gaming firm’s success and its investments worth more than Rs 300 crore in the ecosystem signals even better days ahead for India’s gaming industry — which saw a massive boom during and after the lockdown. 


The gaming sector in India attracted $544 million in investments during the August 2020-January 2021 period. This is set to double over the next 12-18 months.


The Interview

Earlier this month, homegrown VC firm IvyCap Ventures made a historic 22X return on investments after making a partial exit from Purplle. Founder and Managing Director Vikram Gupta shares what this means for domestic capital in India, his views on the beauty ecommerce space, and the sectors they are currently looking to invest in.


Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

While undertaking a course from Y-Combinator on how to start up, Aditya Prasad, Gaurav Kumar, and Harsh Pokharna realised that they and others faced problems while settling their monthly credit with the neighbourhood grocery store. To solve this, they founded OkCredit, an app that helps small businesses keep track of credit transactions, enables merchants to record transactions digitally, and sends timely reminders to customers. Read more.

Product Roadmap - OkCredit

Founders of OkCredit


Startup Spotlight

Helping students crack job interviews at IT companies


While teaching at JIIT Noida, IIT Roorkee alumnus Sandeep Jain realised students found it difficult to find the guidance and resources to prepare for job interviews. He launched GeeksforGeeks in Delhi-NCR in 2010, offering programming content, interview experiences, practice problems, tutorials, online and offline courses, etc. Read more.

GeeksforGeeks

Sandeep Jain


News & Updates

  • Gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies debuted on NSE and BSE, with the company's shares listing at 81 percent premium over the issue price. With this listing, investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stakeholding went up to Rs 656 crore at the listing.




  • PayPal Holdings Inc announced that it has started allowing consumers in the US to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay online merchants globally with its new feature “Checkout with Crypto”.


Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Games

Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Games

“We have always tried to keep things simple instead of getting overwhelmed with external feedback and scrutiny, and we wish to follow the same by keeping our head down and focus on delivering profitable business growth.”

Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Technologies


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Foodtech startup Daalchini eyes expansion in 20 cities

Close to 3 million people in India acquired digital skills during COVID-19: Microsoft

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 31, 2021)

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup HealthPlix raises $13.5M in Series B round led by Lightspeed

Daily Capsule
Nazara makes stellar debut on the stock markets
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India's 2021 economic output likely to remain below 2019 level: UN report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 31, 2021)

Gig economy can support 90M jobs, add 1.25 pc to GDP: Report

Close to 3 million people in India acquired digital skills during COVID-19: Microsoft

Grofers to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees, families, contractual staff

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup HealthPlix raises $13.5M in Series B round led by Lightspeed