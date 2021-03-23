[Funding alert] Processed food exporter Allana Group picks minority stake in LT Foods; invests Rs 20Cr

By Vishal Krishna|23rd Mar 2021
Allana Group and LT Foods will use their synergies and technology transfer to expand the latter's consumer products business to focus on value-added and impulse products.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Allana Group — an exporter of processed food products and agro commodities — on Tuesday said it has picked a minority stake of one percent in consumer products company LT Foods with an investment of Rs 20 crore.


With this partnership, both companies plan to use their synergies and technology transfer to expand LT Foods' consumer products business to focus on value-added and impulse products, the group said in a statement.


Speaking on the investment, Fauzan Alavi, Director of Allana Sons, said,

“Both companies have underlying strengths in distribution, production, and marketing of food products. This will give the alliance a superior edge in the market. We look forward to working with LT Foods and synergise our strengths to provide our products in the Indian market, and also explore export markets together to capitalise on our strengths while maintaining the highest standards of quality in procurement, manufacturing, and distribution.”
Food

ALSO READ

Foodtech startup Swiggy launches Health Hub in Chennai

The Allana Group distributes premium brands such as London Dairy Ice Cream, Sunny Oil, and Pristine Bakery. It is India’s largest exporter of frozen and chilled meat, processed and frozen fruit and vegetable products, coffee, spices, and cereals to over 85 countries. The group is making several strategic investments in many public and private companies.


Its integrated processing units and cold storages, along with state-of-the-art machinery, have helped the company evolve into a multi-dimensional and multi-product conglomerate. It ensures that all its processes are duly accredited by leading international organisations.


LT Foods is a leading player in the rice market with leading brands like Daawat, Royal, and Devayya and has a network in over 65 countries. The company is looking to end FY21 with revenue of Rs 4,500 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 600 crore.


Last year, LT Foods acquired a 30  percent stake in Leev.nu of The Netherlands through its subsidiary Nature Bio Foods BV (NBF B.V.), with an option to acquire a further 21 percent stake at the end of five years.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Product Roadmap] UrbanClap to Urban Company - how this home-services startup survived the test of time

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Velocity raises $10.3 M in seed round led by Valar Ventures

[The Turning Point] Why this techie left his job at Mindtree and launched a startup from a small town in Madhya Pradesh

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky returns to Amazon to head its cloud business, replacing Andy Jassy

Medix Global is inviting healthtech startups to participate in its inaugural edition of Digital Health Innovation Challenge India

Why the Dell XPS 15 laptop is a must-have device in every creator's tech arsenal

Amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Google CEO sends consoling email to employees

Prince Harry joins coaching startup as Chief Impact Officer

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Velocity raises $10.3 M in seed round led by Valar Ventures

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter