Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 3, 2021)

By Team YS|3rd Mar 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
IBM gets Cloud Service Provider empanelment from MeitY

IBM on Tuesday said it had achieved full Cloud Service Provider empanelment from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) that will enable the tech major to work with public sector companies and government agencies. The company had recently announced a significant investment in its hybrid cloud strategy with the launch of 'IBM Cloud Satellite' that would allow clients to deploy cloud services securely across public and private cloud.

Sales engagement platform Outplay raises $2M from Sequoia’s Surge (Funding)

Outplay, a one-stop sales engagement platform (SEP) that helps sales teams plan, execute, track, measure and optimise interactions between companies and their prospects across various channels, has raised $2 million in funding from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge.

Twitter rolling out Spaces for Android users

Microblogging platform Twitter is rolling out Spaces - an audio chat feature - to select Android users globally, including India. Twitter had been testing the Clubhouse-like feature for iPhone users previously. With the feature being made available on Android, more users will be able to access the feature, especially in a market like India that is dominated by Android devices.

All-Star Games raises $1.5M in pre-Series A round led by Lumikai (Funding)

Gaming-focused venture fund Lumikai announced it has invested $1.5 million, along with Play Ventures, in a pre-Series A round in the Indian midcore sports studio All-Star Games (previously Deftouch). The startup is looking to hire people for different roles. All-Star specialises in live multiplayer sports games, with an initial focus on the midcore cricket market.

We need to ensure startups are not afraid of failure: Piyush Goyal at Global Bio-India Startup Conclave

Startups need to be encouraged to experiment and ensure that they are not afraid of failure, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. "Our startups need to be encouraged to experiment and go beyond the run of the mill thinking. We need to ensure that our startups are not afraid of failure. I believe that the country should celebrate failure because it is only when somebody fails, he knows how not to do something," he said at CII's Global Bio India Startup Conclave.

