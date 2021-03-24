Swiggy to pay for COVID-19 vaccine of its over 2 lakh delivery staff

Swiggy, the on-demand delivery unicorn, has announced that it would bear the entire cost of the COVID-19 vaccination for its two-lakh plus delivery staff. The company has its presence across 500 cities.

This development comes in the backdrop of the government announcing that COVID-19 vaccines would be available for all those who are 45 years and above from April 1, 2020.

In a statement, Swiggy said under its first tranche of the programme, 5,500 of its delivery executives who are aged 45 and above will be eligible to opt in for the vaccination.

The unicorn is hoping that it would be able to encourage the two lakhs-plus delivery staff with the choice to get vaccinated as they continue to provide an essential service.

Swiggy is also requesting authorities to prioritise delivery partners in the vaccination drive.

On the vaccination programme, Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said,

“As we continue to make all efforts to fight the pandemic, we’re prioritising creating awareness across our fleet and extending our COVID-19 cover to include access to vaccination for all delivery partners.”

He further said, “We will also cover for the loss of pay when they take the time off to get vaccinated.”

Swiggy is working with a healthcare partner to create awareness and communicate the necessary know-how and precautions by conducting workshops and counselling sessions for its delivery partners before the vaccination.

According to Swiggy, it has maintained a deep focus on the health and safety of its delivery partners. In addition to training its delivery partners on safety and hygiene best practices, it introduced ‘No-Contact’ deliveries to ensure the safety of both its consumers and delivery partners.

In addition to life insurance, medical, and accident cover through the pandemic, the company has been providing loss of pay cover for partners recovering from COVID-19.





Swiggy joins the host of other companies like Flipkart, Infosys, Capgemini, and TCS that have also announced similar free vaccination programmes.