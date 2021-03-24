Swiggy to pay for COVID-19 vaccine of its over 2 lakh delivery staff

By Trisha Medhi|24th Mar 2021
Swiggy is also requesting authorities to prioritise delivery staff in the vaccination drive as they provide essential services.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Swiggy, the on-demand delivery unicorn, has announced that it would bear the entire cost of the COVID-19 vaccination for its two-lakh plus delivery staff. The company has its presence across 500 cities.

 

This development comes in the backdrop of the government announcing that COVID-19 vaccines would be available for all those who are 45 years and above from April 1, 2020.

In a statement, Swiggy said under its first tranche of the programme, 5,500 of its delivery executives who are aged 45 and above will be eligible to opt in for the vaccination.

The unicorn is hoping that it would be able to encourage the two lakhs-plus delivery staff with the choice to get vaccinated as they continue to provide an essential service.

 

Swiggy is also requesting authorities to prioritise delivery partners in the vaccination drive.

 

On the vaccination programme, Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said,

“As we continue to make all efforts to fight the pandemic, we’re prioritising creating awareness across our fleet and extending our COVID-19 cover to include access to vaccination for all delivery partners.”
Swiggy

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Foodtech startup Swiggy launches Health Hub in Chennai

He further said, “We will also cover for the loss of pay when they take the time off to get vaccinated.”

Swiggy is working with a healthcare partner to create awareness and communicate the necessary know-how and precautions by conducting workshops and counselling sessions for its delivery partners before the vaccination.

 

According to Swiggy, it has maintained a deep focus on the health and safety of its delivery partners. In addition to training its delivery partners on safety and hygiene best practices, it introduced ‘No-Contact’ deliveries to ensure the safety of both its consumers and delivery partners.

 

In addition to life insurance, medical, and accident cover through the pandemic, the company has been providing loss of pay cover for partners recovering from COVID-19.


Swiggy joins the host of other companies like Flipkart, Infosys, Capgemini, and TCS that have also announced similar free vaccination programmes.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Govt hikes PF limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

New double mutant variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in India: Health Ministry

Cryptocurrencies set to be banned in India, traders to be penalised: Govt

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Saas startup Voiro raises $1.8M in pre-Series A round led by Mela Ventures, 1Crowd

Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

SMB Week: How OTT has changed the face of India’s media and entertainment industry

SMB Week: Here’s how SMBs in the manufacturing sector can find opportunity in change

No digital tax if goods, services sold via Indian arm of foreign ecommerce players

One year since COVID-19 lockdown: India still recovering from unemployment blow

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter