Presenting The CapTable, YourStory’s premium-subscription product

By Kanishk Singh|22nd Mar 2021
Started by an experienced and informed editorial team, The CapTable aims to deliver actionable news and analysis with objective reportage on India’s new economy.
Good morning!


For the past 13 years, YourStory has been on a mission to tell the stories of the trials and triumphs of entrepreneurs, changemakers, innovators, and problem-solvers — giving them a platform to shape the narrative of the Indian startup ecosystem.


And now, as India’s digital economy has steadily captured the world’s attention, we saw the need for an objective news and analysis platform that provides insights and analysis to enable decision-makers to make high-impact strategic decisions. 


A gap we’re filling with the launch of The CapTable, YourStory’s premium subscription product that will provide deeply reported stories on India’s new economy. 

The CapTable, YourStory subscription product

The CapTable team: Founding Editor Madhav Chanchani with Feroze Jamal, Aditi Shrivastava, and Pratik Bhakta

The CapTable will deconstruct India’s new economy and uphold YourStory's values of telling authentic stories, breaking important news, providing actionable insights, and delivering objective, incisive, and fact-based analysis of the digital economy. The platform will provide insights that will cover stories on the intersection of entrepreneurship, technology, and policymaking.


As YourStory’s premium subscription-based editorial platform, The CapTable will be an optimistic critic of India’s tech and innovation-led ecosystem at a time when India aims to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025. 


Led by a team of experienced editors and reporters, the platform has already been the first to report on Freshworks Founder Girish Mathrubootham and Eka’s Manav Garg setting up an $80 million SaaS fund, provided insights on Zomato’s turnaround in 12 months, and published an interview with entrepreneur and investor Balaji Srinivasan on why India should not ban cryptocurrencies.


Click here to subscribe to The CapTable.


The Interview

With most of the people in India still in the middle and lower-middle classes, the need for having the right life insurance is important. Keerthi Kumar Jain, CEO of InsurePays.com, says that the startup plays the role of a catalyst without directly incentivising people by creating an ecosystem of over 25,000 partner brands, rewarding positive behaviour and encouraging people to buy insurance.


Editor’s Pick: The year of the pandemic: edtech

It has been nearly a year since India announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this decision threatened the learning of 260 million K-12 students. That's when the edtech sector came to the rescue by mainstreaming online learning, brought down barriers to democratise access to quality education, and removed the need to attend physical classrooms. Read more.  

Edtech

Photo: ConveGenius


Startup Spotlight

MagTapp Technologies is helping people overcome language barriers using visuals


Three friends from Bihar — Satyapal Chandra, Rohan Singh, and Abhishek Singh — faced difficulties with English while growing up. They decided to solve the problem for people facing similar issues with MagTapp Technologies by launching an app that integrates a visual dictionary with a web browser and document reader to facilitate a smooth and distraction-free reading experience. Read more.

magtapp


News & Updates



  • According to reports, India will propose a ban on cryptocurrencies, criminalising “possession, issuance, mining, trading, and transferring of crypto-assets”. The bill is expected to give cryptocurrency holders six months to liquidate their assets.



  • According to the Hurun India Wealth Report, India has 4.12-lakh millionaire households. With 56,000 dollar-millionaire households, Maharashtra leads the country in wealth creation followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat.


Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Shradha Sharma
“The CapTable by YourStory is another step in our mission to do everything we can to power entrepreneurs and the India story.”

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory

 

