The week that was: from the rise of digital commerce to a banker who is helping farmers become efficient

By Vishal Krishna|13th Mar 2021
This week, we also profiled KShark Apps that is providing robust and reliable business and productivity solutions to app users.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India’s digital commerce story is at an exciting juncture with huge growth potential amid the emergence of new categories, business models, and companies, even as established firms consolidate their market share


The domination of Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon in horizontal ecommerce has not saturated, rather expanded the scope of digital commerce in the country, with direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and social commerce finding favour with consumers. This leaves the door open for more experiments in the sector and allows the entry of newer participants. New brands are also attracting consumers to their platforms rather than shop on Amazon or Flipkart.

Amazon

According to a report by Iron Pillar Unicorn, Indian unicorns created a value of $280 billion in the past decade, of which $80 billion was distributed to the investors.  The Iron Pillar Unicorn Report also stated that India will have more than 150 unicorns by 2025.  


In a conversation with YourStory, Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner, Iron Pillar, spoke about the key findings of the report, what has changed in the past few years in the Indian startup ecosystem, and what founders and core teams must keep in mind. 

Anand

In 2019, Root Power Explorer, built by KShark Apps, became a bonafide success with a million downloads. The app was later downloaded four times that number


A file manager for rooted Android devices, Root Power Explorer propelled founder Kartik Sharma's dream of becoming an entrepreneur. It was in 2016 that Kartik decided to leave his job to start an indie app studio. And after Root Kit's success, he began building apps for businesses. Today, KShark Apps has over 50 apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

KShark Apps

Founder of KShark Apps

From businesses finding success, we now move to the grassroots. Veteran banker Anilkumar SG got introduced to rural finance in 2007 when he joined IFMR Trust and was tasked with developing a micro-finance solution known as Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services (KGFS). As part of the role, he and his team had to profile India’s low-income households and track their assets and liabilities.


Seven years on, in 2014, Anilkumar would take that value-chain approach to embark on his entrepreneurial journey. He founded Samunnati, an agri-fintech startup that works towards improving market linkages for India’s smallholder farmers, makes credit more accessible at every step of the agri value chain, and eventually help agriculturists “operate at a higher equilibrium” i.e., become more efficient. 

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] To give up junk food, this Jaipur resident set up a healthy snack brand using a Rajasthani tradition

Angel investor Arun Venkatachalam on becoming an investor, understanding the space, and making unique deals

This ex-banker’s agri-fintech startup has disbursed loans worth Rs 6,000 Cr to 4M farmers

The inCREDible journey of a woman who asked Kunal Shah for a job - and then got it!

Daily Capsule
Winning stories of women headlined The MAKERS Conference, India 2021
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Government to put in place safeguards to prevent data misuse by unauthorised persons: Draft ecommerce policy

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 13, 2021)

ISRO's NewSpace India Ltd to invest Rs 10,000 Cr in 5 years

Ratan Tata hopes everyone can be immunised soon as he takes the COVID-19 vaccine

Investor to entrepreneur: How focusing on the consumer at Rebel Foods helped Revant Bhate build Mosaic Wellness

Soul, sincerity, society: Insights on creativity and relevance from four original artists

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details