Digital transformation strategies from industry leaders make Amazon Smbhav Summit a must-attend event

Conversations and strategies around development and unlocking the potential of a business are increasingly becoming intertwined with enabling a digital transformation. According to the latest McKinsey Global Survey of executives, companies have accelerated the digitisation of their internal operations and supply chain interactions by three to four years. It also noted that companies have accelerated the adoption of digitally enabled products by seven years.





The Digital India programme also aims to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. For decades, Amazon has been building a digital ecosystem that empowers leaders, businesses, developers and content creators to maximize their success. Its efforts aim at improving ease of business and quality of living for Indians.





To unlock infinite ‘possibilities’ towards creating an AatmaNirbharBharat, starting April 15,





Amazon India will host the second edition of ‘Amazon Smbhav’. Smbhav 2021 will bring together important industry and thought leaders for invigorating discussions on way ahead towards creating an AatmaNirbharBharat by unlocking possibilities for businesses and entrepreneurs through partnership with Amazon. The four-day Amazon Smbhav Summit will highlight how Amazon and its partners leverage digitization, technology and the extended Amazon ecosystem to drive infinite possibilities for a Digital India.

“Smbhav 2021 is a step to showcase Amazon’s commitment to being a strong partner in making the 21st century the Indian century. As we continue to work with a gamut of Indian businesses and entrepreneurs, we are committed to bringing to them tools, technology and innovation that empower the Indian economy, help create jobs at scale and unleash entrepreneurial agility in companies of all kinds and sizes. Smbhav 2021 will therefore be a unique platform offering opportunities to unlock these possibilities towards an AatmaNirbharBharat”, says Manish Tiwary, VP, Amazon India on the event.

You can register for the event for free. To know how to leverage Amazon’s digital ecosystem and unlock your true potential, click here to register.

What to expect

The four-day summit will include keynotes, panel discussions, masterclasses from eminent speakers, and startup pitches The summit will primarily focus on four key pillars - Innovation, Skilling & Job Creation, Digitization, Exports & Startup Enablement. The summit will bring together diverse perspectives from eminent business leaders, policymakers, solution providers and Amazon leadership on areas that are most relevant for India’s growth.. Participants can look forward to a unique opportunity to interact and learn from industry experts, thought leaders and Amazon’s illustrious leadership.





Some prominent speakers who will be sharing their insights are Indra Nooyi, Former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo; Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited and Founding Chairman of UIDAI; Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, and more.





The summit will also feature leaders of the startup ecosystem such as Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited; Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED and Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation, among others. The summit will also host prominent government officials including Prof Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India and Alka Nangia Arora, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India among others





Amazon Smbhav is a unique opportunity for participants to network with visionaries, thought leaders and experts from across multiple industries. They can also attend any of the 70+ sessions to learn about trends that businesses shouldn’t miss if they want to grow, technologies that can help enterprises leverage their strengths better and Amazon programmes which they should collaborate with. The summit also features a start-up pitch competition and hackathon that will provide a chance to win prizes worth lakhs.





