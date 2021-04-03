[Jobs Roundup] Want to be a part of Uniphore’s growth? These openings might be just right for you

The conversational AI market is growing at an exponential rate. According to a report by MarketsandMarket, the global conversational AI market size is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2020 to $13.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.9 percent.





India has witnessed a massive demand in this segment, which has led to the birth and growth of several startups in this space. One such notable player is Chennai and California-based Uniphore, which leverages AI to analyse and improve voice-based services for businesses.

Uniphore founders: Ravi Saraogi (left) and Umesh Sachdev





The startup recently raised $140 million in its Series D round led by Sorenson Capital Partners. Other investors, including Serena Capital, Sanabil Investment, and Cisco Investments, also participated in this round. Apart from this, existing investors, including March Capital Partners, National Grid Partners, Chiratae Ventures, Iron Pillar Fund, and Sistema Capital, also participated in the funding round.

According to Uniphore, the funds will be deployed to extend its market leadership and focus on developing video-based AI applications.

Earlier in January, the startup also acquired Spain-based Emotion Research Lab, for an undisclosed amount





If you believe you have what it takes to fuel Uniphore’s growth, these job openings might be right for you:

Revenue Intelligence Analyst

Experience Required: 5+ years





The candidate will be responsible for understanding business requirements to build dashboards and create reports to help leaders and individuals improve how they operate and answer strategic questions. They will need to clearly present data and insights in a way that tells a story with actionable recommendations.





The selected candidate will be reporting to the Director of Revenue Strategy, Programs, and Analytics. The candidate will need to enhance Uniphore’s capabilities to provide just-in-time data and reports needed to manage and optimise business performance.





People with experience in business intelligence tools, data analytics, and reporting along with an understanding of B2B sales cycle, demand generation, pipeline management, and forecasting are encouraged to apply for this role





Principal - Talent Advisor

Experience Required: 12+ years





The Principal Talent Advisor will need to develop recruitment strategies, policies, and procedures from sourcing to onboarding talent. They will need to act as a business partner to the hiring manager and senior leadership.





The selected candidate will also be responsible for driving the roadmap for the ASEAN talent acquisition team and will also work globally to support the global businesses.





They will be responsible for the entire recruiting process including sourcing, applicant testing, interviewing, presenting, and closing qualified entry-level to executive-level candidates.





Candidates with prior experience in this sector and also experience in hiring in Asia, Japan, Australia are encouraged to apply.





Implementation Partner Alliances

Experience Required: 10 years





The candidate will be a part of the global PMO (project management office) team under global delivery and services organisation. They will be responsible for onboarding implementation partners across the world and making them available to the regional delivery team for execution.





The candidate will also need to lead several projects and activities in Global PMO towards governance, MIS/EIS, financial data analysis, troubleshooting process breakdowns among others. They will also need to assist in creating an implementation partner ecosystem in the organisation.





Senior Speech Scientist

Experience Required: 7+ years





The Senior Speech Scientist will be working within the Data Science group to develop algorithms and modeling techniques to advance speech technology.





The candidate will need to contribute to Uniphore’s intellectual property by innovating new approaches to solve the challenges related to its products.





Ideal candidates should have experience in speech recognition, machine learning and signal processing. Candidates with MS/PhD in Mathematics, Statistics, AI, Machine Learning, or a related quantitative field are encouraged to apply.





Senior Executive - Internal Communications Marketing

Experience Required: 3-5 years





The selected candidate will be responsible for strategising, executing, and delivering internal communications campaigns. They will also be responsible for creating corporate content.





The candidate will need to plan and write content for several internal communications mediums, such as a staff intranet, monthly emailers among others. They will also need to draft messages or emails from senior executives for presentation to employees.





People with copywriting, editing, and strong verbal communication skills along with experience with company intranet are encouraged to apply for this position.





