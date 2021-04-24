Karnataka to set up makeshift hospitals to tide over COVID demand

Amid explosion of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has decided to set up makeshift hospitals with ICU and ventilator in Bangalore and elsewhere in the state in a fortnight, and ordered private facilities to reserve 80 percent of the beds for coronavirus patients.





Addressing reporters here on Saturday, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said,

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took an important decision on Friday to set up a 2,000-bed makeshift ICU with ventilators within the campus of the tertiary care hospitals in Bengaluru."

Besides, makeshift hospitals with modular ICU with a capacity of about 250 beds will be established in Mysuru, Hubballi, Bidar, Belagavi and Shivamogga.





"We have decided to set up these hospitals in a fortnight. You all know that we may have to import various equipment including ventilators," the Minister said.

According to him, a decision has been taken to increase the number of government beds for COVID from the existing 50 percent to 80 percent. "Most probably, the order will be issued by the end of the day," Sudhakar said.





With Bengaluru recording 1.5 lakh active coronavirus cases, the highest for any city in the country, the Karnataka Task Advisory Committee on COVID- 19 has asked the state government to impose stringent restrictions, including lockdown for 14 days to break the chain.





The members of the panel have also recommended to the government to increase the number of beds to tide over the crisis.





With 26,962 infections on Friday, the state touched the highest single-day spike in COVID cases. There were 190 deaths too.





Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had during a video conference told the PM that the state needs about 1,500 tonnes of oxygen and two lakh vials of Remdesivir.





To contain the alarming rise in COVID cases, the state has imposed night curfew and weekend curfews while ordering closure of many shops and business establishments.