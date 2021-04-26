MapmyIndia offers free GPS tracking to transport critical medical infra and widget for locating vaccination centres

Indian navigation and telematics company MapmyIndia on Sunday said it will be installing GPS tracking systems for free in transport vehicles carrying oxygen, vaccines, hospital beds, and other medical infrastructure to ensure their smooth, quick, and interrupted movement.





In a tweet, Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director, MapmyIndia, said:

"Manufacturers, transporters, hospital administrators, and government authorities can see live location and movement of these vehicles and get alerts and reports instantly if and where they are stopped."

Those looking to avail of this service can write to contact@mapmyindia.com or call +91 9999333223 with their company or vehicle details. MapmyIndia will then align installation and live tracking dashboard teams to get the service working as soon as it can and prevent delays in essential medical equipment reaching wherever the need is.





More resources can be found at http://mapmyindia.com/intouch and http://mapmyindia.com/devices-sensors.

The MapmyIndia team

Rohan has also announced that website or app developers can integrate the locations of nearby COVID vaccination centres on their web apps through MapmyIndia.





Claiming it is "super-simple and will take less than a minute to integrate," Rohan described the feature as a "Nearby COVID Places Search Widget" by MapmyIndia.

"Every person can benefit from being able to easily find nearby COVID vaccination centres, see them on a map, get directions, and get more information about them. We at MapmyIndia are continuously updating the database of COVID-related places, such as vaccine centres, treatment centres/hospitals, containment zones, testing centres, isolation centres, etc.

"This widget allows any website or app developer to easily integrate this information for the benefit of your users and visitors," he said, and shared a link with the relevant code required for such integration. The page also describes the steps to integrate the widget in any web app.





MapmyIndia is today serving over 5,000 enterprise customers and has increased its product portfolio from maps to include APIs, navigation, tracking, analytics, GIS, GPS, IoT & location technologies. MapmyIndia says that 80 percent of all cars in India with navigation systems use its technology and that approximately 20 crore Indians benefit from its maps and technologies.





It offers a comprehensive stack of various mapping and location APIs, which is being used by hundreds of developers, tech companies, and enterprise customers across industry verticals, not just for COVID but also in their consumer apps and enterprise IT systems.