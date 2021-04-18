Microsoft Teams driving digital innovation with ISVs

By Team YS|18th Apr 2021
Microsoft Teams has been actively partnering with ISVs to build new innovative apps to address numerous challenges and bring people together despite the distance.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Communication platforms of today are ensuring no disruption happens in any work-related activity even as more companies embrace the new normal. 


Let’s take a look at Microsoft Teams. In November 2019, before the outbreak of COVID-19, Microsoft Teams had about 20 million daily active users (DAUs). 


Fast forward to October 2020, and this number has reached 115 million, says the company.


In April 2020, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months. From remote teamwork and learning to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security — we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything.”

Satya Nadella

One of the leading communication platforms for workplaces, businesses, and schools, Microsoft Teams has been actively partnering with independent software vendors (ISVs) to build new innovative apps to address numerous challenges and bring people together despite the distance.


Some of the ISVs include Skillate, which has developed an AI-based recruitment platform that makes hiring easy, fast, and transparent; Empuls, which helps improve employee efficiency and engagement by ensuring continuous feedback and performance rewards; and LambdaTest, which allows for developers to work as a team and solve issues faster by letting them initiate quick real-time tests at the click of a button from right inside a conversation, and more. Read more.


The Interview

As COVID-19 brought about a change in consumer behaviour, Varun Alagh, Co-founder, Mamaearth, claimed the startup reached positive unit economics riding on organic and direct traction through D2C channels. The impact of the pandemic has largely been positive, he added, with 90 percent of Mamaearth’s businesses coming from new users in Tier-II and III towns.


Editor’s Pick: Prime Venture series

Startups are like road trips where the length of the journey is variable. In some journeys, you end up quickly to a bright shiny destination, and for some, it's a long winding road. Meanwhile, some end up cancelling the whole trip after a while and start from the beginning. Since you have no way of knowing which path your startup will take, the best mindset is to prepare for a long one, says Shripati Acharya, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, as he shares tips to help aspiring entrepreneurs navigate problems. Read more.

Prime VP Podcast

[Image Credit: Prime Venture Podcast]

Startup Spotlight

Bengaluru SaaS startup Unotag is enhancing employee engagement with gamification


With more millennials joining the workforce, a lack of motivation has led many to fail in delivering the tasks. Sales, customer support, and delivery teams have a tough job, and they need constant motivation with incentives and recognition to keep up with their work. To make work more fun and engaging for employees, Unotag — a gamification-based all-in-one toolkit — was launched by Mohit Ambani, Arpit Vasani, and Mehul Jain in 2019. Read more.

Unotag

News & Updates







Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Microsoft Teams Geeta Gurnani

Geeta Gurnani, country head, Modern Work, Microsoft India

“The beauty and strength of Microsoft Teams is that it’s designed as a surface where partners can interweave capabilities to create innovative, productivity-enhancing solutions.” 

Geeta Gurnani, Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] SoftBank in talks to invest around $450M in Swiggy; valuation to rise to $5B

How this Bengaluru SaaS startup enhances employee engagement, business productivity with gamification

[Funding alert] Lo! Foods raises $1M in pre-series A round led by Chona Family Office

[Funding alert] Mumbai-based nutrition startup TruNativ raises undisclosed seed fund led by 9Unicorns

Daily Capsule
Microsoft Teams driving digital innovation with ISVs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Expansionist, convener, or broker: How networks impact your personal and professional success

With Paytm, ShareChat, and Bigbasket as its clients, how YC-backed Able Jobs is making entry-level jobs easier for students

Prime Venture Partners’ Shripati Acharya on how entrepreneurs can build venture-funded tech startups

Amazon Pay has 5M registered merchants, focuses on helping SMBs embrace e-payments: Amazon

The week that was: From the rise of robots in Rebel Foods’ kitchens to the launch of iSeed II

[Funding alert] SoftBank in talks to invest around $450M in Swiggy; valuation to rise to $5B