MyLab’s COVID-19 mobile testing vans

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen the resilience and tenacity of the Indian startup ecosystem.





Last year, Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions launched the Mylab PathoDetect COVID-19 Qualitative PCR kit — the first to receive commercial approval from CDSCO.





The molecular diagnostics startup has now introduced mobile testing labs across the country to address the increasing demand for coronavirus testing.

L-R : Abhijit Pawar, Adar Poonawalla, Hasmukh Rawal, Sujit Jain, Shailendra Kawade

“We are deploying 50 ICMR-approved and NABL certified mobile vans that will act as COVID-19 testing labs. These vans can be parked anywhere and are powered by our Compact XL automating machine. Each van can conduct over 1,000 tests on a daily basis,” Hasmukh Rawal, MD at Mylab Discovery Solutions, revealed to YourStory.





Besides, the startup is also working on a point-of-care testing solution that can be installed anywhere so that people can get themselves tested for COVID-19.





In fact, it is also working on four to five such projects to combat the second wave.





Read more about how the Indian startup ecosystem is battling the second wave of COVID-19.





The Interview

While it is now more important than ever to stay alert and stay safe, gripping panic and anxiety can only make the matter worse. Fearing the pandemic has also led to the spread of misinformation and myths. In order to help people get access to expert advice and verified information, YourStory brings to you, “Ask the Doc,” where you can get all your queries clarified from medical experts directly. Watch our first episode with Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, an ENT surgeon, medical device innovator, author, and YouTuber.





Editor’s Pick: Bella Vita Organic

Ashima Anand and her mother Anju were brewing a magic formula in their home kitchen — a homemade protein hair pack out of an egg-and-curd mixture — the USP of their chain of four salons across Gurugram. Realising the potential of the product, Ashima’s brother Aakash decided to cater to the growing demand from their salon clients. In 2018, the family launched Bella Vita Organic as an online direct-to-consumer brand with four products in the face care range. Read more.

Aakash Anand-- founder of direct-to-consumer startup Bella Vita Organics





Startup Spotlight

Creando is eliminating FMCG distribution problem and digitising kiranas, smaller brands





Arshad Siddiqui, Tanvi Chopra, and Shahzad Siddiqui, who held multiple senior executive roles at Rasna, realised one thing while working there — companies need people who can take the onus of their marketing distribution and numbers. This led them to start Creando in 2014 in Delhi-NCR. The startup connects brands with retailers and empowers them through technology. It provides consulting to kiranas, smaller brands, and FMCG brands in the area of business strategies, sales, and marketing. Read more.





News & Updates

Noida-based healthtech company ﻿HealthCare atHOME has set up a facility equipped with oxygen concentrators by converting a hotel in Gurugram. COVID-19 positive patients who require oxygen are given assistance in this unit.





MapmyIndia said it will be installing GPS tracking systems for free in transport vehicles carrying oxygen, vaccines, hospital beds, and other medical infrastructure to ensure their smooth, quick, and interrupted movement.





Amazon India has joined hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for COVID-19 Response (PPCR), and other partners to urgently airlift over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore.





California-based Manufactured has announced that it can deliver up to 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India within seven to 10 days. The startup is now looking to partner with organisations for the purchasing and delivery of the machines.





The government said it had directed all major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and related equipment. Port chairpersons have been asked to personally supervise logistic operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments.





CRED founder Kunal Shah

"It’s easy to say stay strong, much harder to do so. But when we come together as a collective force, we can emerge from this crisis. Do all that you can - as little as it may be, our efforts can make it easier on each other."

— Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED





