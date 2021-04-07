‘Is AI going to be the next Warren Buffett?’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focus on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Consistency and quality are the essential elements of a successful content marketing strategy. - Mohammad Tareeq, Valasys Media





Performance marketing is the easiest way to grow ecommerce companies. - Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics

COVID-19 is a challenge but technology is the future, and MSMEs need to adapt as much as possible. - Sumant Rampal, HDFC Bank

Over four billion people are active on social media globally, collectively generating a massive amount of conversations, engagement, and activity every day. - Ram Bhamidi, Circus Social





There has been a radical shift from course creation to curation. - S. Karthik, TCS





The profile of gamers today has evolved dramatically. The gender gap is also reducing, and more women are now enjoying gaming. - Sai Srinivas, Mobile Premier League





Doctors are the most influential decision-makers in healthcare. - Vaibhav Agrawal, Lightspeed

Knowledge workers should evolve technology-based practices while retaining human empathy, intuition, and sense of purpose. - Nirmala Palaniappan





Strange as it may sound, one of the key skills to succeed in a hybrid workplace shaped by digital transformation is commitment. - Rudolf D’Souza, Afcons Infrastructure

Long-term mindset, behavioural awareness, and creativity are three core skills in a digitally-transforming world. - Arthur Shelley, Intelligent Answers

Many successful businesses refuse to embrace the digital world early enough, and the results are for all of us to see. HMT and HMV are classic stories of this malady. - Robin Banerjee, ‘Who Blunders and How’





We believe 2021 will be a breakout year of innovations and tremendous progress in transforming CX for the enterprise. - Rob Rueckert, Sorenson Capital

India's technology services industry could accelerate growth by 2-4 percent over the next five years, reaching $300-350 billion in annual revenues if it can win in the cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies. - NASSCOM





Pune is famous for its high-quality education and offers a great talent pool, along with good infrastructure and great weather. - Varun Sridhar, Paytm Money

India’s $800 billion retail economy is going hyper-digital. - Vikram Chachra, 8i Ventures

The market readiness is hugely different in villages. - Sagar Mallick, Food Express Online





Less than 10 percent of loans get securitised in India compared to more than 30 percent in the US. - Harshwardhan Mittal, CredAvenue





Approximately 100 million students look for afterschool tuitions in India, but 99 percent of the tutoring market is unorganised. - Rohit Jain, DUX Edu





The majority of youth in India find themselves ineligible to borrow from traditional financial institutions. - Gaurav Jalan, mPokket

As a founder, your job is to observe hundreds of journeys of experts and figure out what works best for your startup. - Satvik K J, Vitra.ai





Through the right guidance, mentorship, inspiration, and information, teenagers can discover that their passion can find a career path. - Saurabh Saxena, Uable





Innovation is always about something new and is also risky. - Jeyandran Venugopal, Flipkart

Technology-based firms lay the foundation for new wealth-creating industries. - MH Bala Subrahmanya and HS Krishna, ‘Technology Business Incubators in India’

Product managers need to understand the problem behind customers’ feedback and imagine solutions on their behalf. - Linda Zhang





Product Management has evolved as a significant discipline, especially in tech companies. - Anshu Prasher, Whiteboard Capital

Enabling cryptocurrencies to make purchases at businesses around the world is the next chapter in driving the ubiquity and mass acceptance of digital currencies. - Dan Schulman, PayPal

AR and VR have the potential to completely change the way people work. They can be a source of immense savings and much higher efficiency. - Rahul Dutta, AltReal Studio

By integrating immersive technologies like AR into existing ecommerce stores, brands are making shopping experiences more friendly, intuitive, and satisfying. - Kartik Kanaujia, Adloid Technologies





In the past, [AI and KM] have been mainly working independently. Now the time has come to co-design and co-develop intelligent solutions for better and faster decisions. - Vincent Ribière, IKI-SEA





We believe technology will make better decisions than humans over the long term since machines are unbiased and unemotional decision-makers. - Kanika Agarrwal, Upside AI

Is AI going to be the next Warren Buffett? - Kanika Agarrwal, Upside AI

