‘Technology is now at the core of this new normal’ – 35 quotes of the week on digital transformation
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focus on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
One of the biggest plus points that OTT platforms offer is good quality global content and accessibility. - Taarun V Jain, Legend Group
Today, there is so much content that is pushed to consumers that as a brand, it becomes difficult to know the impact it has had on their mind. - Abhishek Agarwal, Rockstud Capital
It is even more important to serve the right content to the right person at the right time. And that makes for a hard ML/AI problem. - Gaurav Mishra, ShareChat
Monetisation is a critical need for digital content players. - Anup Kuruvilla, 1Crowd
Social networks with a location element become even more powerful for commerce. - Naren Kumar, IamHere
There is an upheaval in the way people consume social media today not just for entertainment but also for conversations. - Vikas Malpani, Leher App
Social selling is here to stay and everybody is already doing it. - Rishi Varma, Akamai Technologies
People do not invest based on brokerage reports or fundamentals. They talk and then buy. - Ajay Lakhotia, StockGro
Today, the younger, discerning customers look at online content, product ratings, and reviews, thereby actively participating in purchase decisions. - Bharat Kalia, Lifelong Online
The right to affordable and dignified travel is fundamental to human existence and development. - Prashant Kumar, Zingbus
Having experience stores helps in conversions. - Raghunandan Saraf, Saraf Furniture
One of the biggest boons of innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technology is an improved and synchronised customer targeting. - Avinash Raghav, Shift Freight
Beauty as a segment is huge, with the online component being small so far. - Vikram Gupta, IvyCap
There is a huge demand for services beyond just CRM, ERP, or BI tools. - Srikanth Sundararajan, Ventureast
There is a need for differentiated content with a focus on both regional and global perspectives. - Rana Daggubati, Channel South Bay
Technological disruption has brought education institutes face-to-face with Digital Darwinism. - Sandeep Chawda, Pentathlon Ventures
The edtech sector isn’t a winner takes all market. - Prateek Shukla, Masai School
Today, if we have people coming online and knowing the advantages of a very efficient learning system, it is because they are self-disciplined. - Ashutosh Kumar, Testbook
As per estimates, 5th-grade kids in rural India aren't able to read at even 2nd-grade level. - Karthik Muralidharan, UC San Diego
India is a tech-driven nation and provides tech services to the whole world. - Sigal Atzmon, Medix Global
As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India’s digital ecosystem is at an inflection point. - James Fitzgerald, Valar Ventures
With a median age of 28.1, lower than most developing and developed nations, India will also likely lead the tech consumption bandwagon of the future. - Amit Srivastava, Nutrify India
India is home to the world's largest and most energetic sports fan base, with a dynamic mix that is unique to the subcontinent. - Gopi Vaddi, TCV
Tier-II+ grocery is a very large opportunity, which has remained untapped because of unique challenges that traditional ecommerce models have struggled to address. - Akarsh Shrivastava, Elevation Capital
The majority of growth for video platforms is going to come from Tier II and III cities. - Rohonesh Kar, Akamai
Indian fintech is going to change the way the world looks at us, just like what Indian BPOs did three decades back. - Venkatesh Panchapagesan, NSRCEL
The financial market education industry in India is very unstructured and fragmented. - Vinay Pagaria, Elearnmarkets
With an addressable market size of 200 million teenagers and young adults, the youth-focused neo-banking space is in a nascent stage at the moment but is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years, driven by high demand from teenagers and parents. - Mukund Rao, FinOne Technologies
Financial services and inclusion are a large, underserved market. The scope of technology and the way it can transform small and medium merchants is vast. - Sachin Arora, Chqbook
A large population in India and worldwide lacks efficient coverage of primary healthcare. Cutting-edge innovations have the potential to transform the primary healthcare landscape in India. - Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP
Despite India being the second-largest producer of silk globally, the industry is still unorganised and in urgent need of technology interventions across the supply chain. - Subhadeep Sanyal, Omnivore
The Netherlands is a stellar example of effective AI adoption in agriculture. With just a small arable land, the country has become the world's second-largest exporter of agricultural products by value, leveraging technology and AI. - Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM
Technology is changing at such a rapid pace and so are skills required to be employable. - Bipin Shah, Titan Capital
Digitisation of SMBs is an irreversible trend. - Mridul Arora, Elevation Capital
The growing importance of technology, analysis, war room strategies, and surveys has resulted in politicians across parties making a beeline for technocrats. - Utkarsh Anand, Digital Minds
We are witnessing an unprecedented and transformative shift in the way we work, with artificial intelligence changing how people, processes, and technology interact for productivity gains. - Ankit Kumar Agrawal, NeoDove
The way we live, work, learn, and play has been transformed, and technology is now at the core of this new normal. - Vivasvan Shastri, Cisco
Edited by Suman Singh
