‘Technology is now at the core of this new normal’ – 35 quotes of the week on digital transformation

One of the biggest plus points that OTT platforms offer is good quality global content and accessibility. - Taarun V Jain, Legend Group





Today, there is so much content that is pushed to consumers that as a brand, it becomes difficult to know the impact it has had on their mind. - Abhishek Agarwal, Rockstud Capital

It is even more important to serve the right content to the right person at the right time. And that makes for a hard ML/AI problem. - Gaurav Mishra, ShareChat

Monetisation is a critical need for digital content players. - Anup Kuruvilla, 1Crowd





Social networks with a location element become even more powerful for commerce. - Naren Kumar, IamHere





There is an upheaval in the way people consume social media today not just for entertainment but also for conversations. - Vikas Malpani, Leher App

Social selling is here to stay and everybody is already doing it. - Rishi Varma, Akamai Technologies

People do not invest based on brokerage reports or fundamentals. They talk and then buy. - Ajay Lakhotia, StockGro





Today, the younger, discerning customers look at online content, product ratings, and reviews, thereby actively participating in purchase decisions. - Bharat Kalia, Lifelong Online

The right to affordable and dignified travel is fundamental to human existence and development. - Prashant Kumar, Zingbus





Having experience stores helps in conversions. - Raghunandan Saraf, Saraf Furniture

One of the biggest boons of innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technology is an improved and synchronised customer targeting. - Avinash Raghav, Shift Freight

Beauty as a segment is huge, with the online component being small so far. - Vikram Gupta, IvyCap





There is a huge demand for services beyond just CRM, ERP, or BI tools. - Srikanth Sundararajan, Ventureast





There is a need for differentiated content with a focus on both regional and global perspectives. - Rana Daggubati, Channel South Bay

Technological disruption has brought education institutes face-to-face with Digital Darwinism. - Sandeep Chawda, Pentathlon Ventures

The edtech sector isn’t a winner takes all market. - Prateek Shukla, Masai School

Today, if we have people coming online and knowing the advantages of a very efficient learning system, it is because they are self-disciplined. - Ashutosh Kumar, Testbook





As per estimates, 5th-grade kids in rural India aren't able to read at even 2nd-grade level. - Karthik Muralidharan, UC San Diego

India is a tech-driven nation and provides tech services to the whole world. - Sigal Atzmon, Medix Global





As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India’s digital ecosystem is at an inflection point. - James Fitzgerald, Valar Ventures

With a median age of 28.1, lower than most developing and developed nations, India will also likely lead the tech consumption bandwagon of the future. - Amit Srivastava, Nutrify India

India is home to the world's largest and most energetic sports fan base, with a dynamic mix that is unique to the subcontinent. - Gopi Vaddi, TCV





Tier-II+ grocery is a very large opportunity, which has remained untapped because of unique challenges that traditional ecommerce models have struggled to address. - Akarsh Shrivastava, Elevation Capital





The majority of growth for video platforms is going to come from Tier II and III cities. - Rohonesh Kar, Akamai

Indian fintech is going to change the way the world looks at us, just like what Indian BPOs did three decades back. - Venkatesh Panchapagesan, NSRCEL





The financial market education industry in India is very unstructured and fragmented. - Vinay Pagaria, Elearnmarkets





With an addressable market size of 200 million teenagers and young adults, the youth-focused neo-banking space is in a nascent stage at the moment but is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years, driven by high demand from teenagers and parents. - Mukund Rao, FinOne Technologies

Financial services and inclusion are a large, underserved market. The scope of technology and the way it can transform small and medium merchants is vast. - Sachin Arora, Chqbook

A large population in India and worldwide lacks efficient coverage of primary healthcare. Cutting-edge innovations have the potential to transform the primary healthcare landscape in India. - Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP





Despite India being the second-largest producer of silk globally, the industry is still unorganised and in urgent need of technology interventions across the supply chain. - Subhadeep Sanyal, Omnivore

The Netherlands is a stellar example of effective AI adoption in agriculture. With just a small arable land, the country has become the world's second-largest exporter of agricultural products by value, leveraging technology and AI. - Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM

Technology is changing at such a rapid pace and so are skills required to be employable. - Bipin Shah, Titan Capital

Digitisation of SMBs is an irreversible trend. - Mridul Arora, Elevation Capital

The growing importance of technology, analysis, war room strategies, and surveys has resulted in politicians across parties making a beeline for technocrats. - Utkarsh Anand, Digital Minds





We are witnessing an unprecedented and transformative shift in the way we work, with artificial intelligence changing how people, processes, and technology interact for productivity gains. - Ankit Kumar Agrawal, NeoDove

The way we live, work, learn, and play has been transformed, and technology is now at the core of this new normal. - Vivasvan Shastri, Cisco

