Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 22, 2021)

Food delivery and restaurant aggregator Zomato has rolled out a 'priority delivery' option for its users affected by COVID-19 and related emergencies, which will allow them to get food deliveries on priority. Deepinder Goyal, CEO and Founder, Zomato, announced the launch of the new feature on microblogging site Twitter and said: "Today, along with thousands of our restaurant partners, we just rolled out a “priority delivery for covid emergencies'' feature on the Zomato app. This feature will allow our customers to mark *This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency* option during checkout.

Online grocery ordering platform Bigbasket on Wednesday said it is witnessing extended timelines for deliveries in some cities due to "unexpectedly" high demand and movement restrictions. Various state governments have announced weekend curfews and lockdowns to rein in the second wave of the pandemic, which is seeing a record number of cases being reported daily. Most states have allowed the delivery of essentials via ecommerce.

Hyperlocal ecommerce startup DealShare has raised Rs 70 crore from venture debt firm Alteria Capital. The startup is focussed on the mid-income demographic of 500 million new Internet users and has raised total capital of $34 million. The debt is expected to be utilised for expansion into several new markets as well as marketing purposes. Alteria Capital is India’s largest Venture Debt provider with a corpus of Rs 2,300 crore across two funds. It recently raised commitments of Rs 1,325 crore from domestic investors for its second venture debt fund.

Tessolve, a Hero Electronix venture, on Thursday announced that it has raised $40 million from Singapore-based Novo Tellus Capital Partners, valuing the engineering and R&D services provider at $100 million. According to the official statement, the funding will be used by Tessolve to drive further growth through acquisitions and organic investments.

Paving its way for entry into the Indian market, fintech startup Revolut on Thursday announced that Paroma Chatterjee will join the startup as its India CEO. Its move to the Indian market is reportedly part of a larger global expansion plan to be carried out in the next 18 months. Paroma, a leader in consumer tech and fintech industry, will lead the UK-based startup’s journey in India’s fintech industry, that is largely dominated by key players like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe.

Enterprise conversational AI platform ORAI has raised Rs 3.6 crore in a Pre-Series A round of funding from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), an angel investment network, marking ORAI as its thirteenth deal in 2021. IPV plans to invest Rs 155 crore this year across more than 60 startups. The funds raised would be used for international expansion and collaborations, sales and marketing along with product development and enhancements.