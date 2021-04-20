Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 20, 2021)

IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has acquired DigitalOnUS, a hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider, for $ 120 million (about Rs 898 crore) to augment hybrid-cloud offerings for enterprise customers globally. Tech Mahindra acquired 100 percent stake in the organisation to strengthen cloud-native development, hybrid cloud infrastructure and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) automation, a statement said.

Tech major Samsung on Monday said it has expanded its contactless service offerings in the country with a new pickup-and-drop service for mobile devices. The pick and drop service, which will be charged at Rs 199, will ensure that consumers do not have to step out to get their devices serviced, a statement said. Consumers visiting Samsung service centres can also opt for drop-only service to get their smartphones and tablets delivered to their home post-repair.





Gurugram-based healthtech startup Pristyn Care raised $53 million in its Series D round of funding led by US investment fund Tiger Global Management. Existing investors, including Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird Ventures, and Epiq Capital, also participated in the round. According to the official statement, with this round, Pristyn Care’s valuation has crossed over $550 million.

Sirona Hygiene, makers of innovative feminine hygiene products like PeeBuddy and Sirona Menstrual Cups, on Tuesday announced that it had raised $ 3 million in Series A round from NB Ventures and IAN Fund. According to the official statement, the fresh funds will be used to expand business along with a focus on R&D as innovation remains at the forefront of Sirona.

Indonesian edtech startup CoLearn has raised $10 million Series A funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) and US-based edtech investor GSV Ventures. Existing investors, including Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and AC Ventures, also participated in the round. This round of funding has made CoLearn one of the most well-funded edtech startups in Indonesia. This fresh infusion of capital will help the company invest in product, technology, development, hiring, and marketing.