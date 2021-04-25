Zomato joins Delhivery to raise Rs 50 Cr to source oxygen concentrators and supplies

Foodtech unicorn ﻿Zomato﻿ has announced that it has kickstarted the “Help Save My India” mission through its not-for-profit arm Feeding India in association with ﻿Delhivery﻿ to source oxygen concentrators and related supplies to help hospitals and families in need.





In a tweet, Zomato's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said that the startup will raise Rs 50 crore in the next few days and that domestic donors can go to this link to donate, and the company will shortly share a link for international donors on Feeding India handle.





He added that startups and companies, who want to join hands in this effort, can reach out to him at d@zomato.com, or write to the team at contact@feedingindia.org.

Zomato Feeding India, our not-for-profit has kickstarted the “Help Save My India” endeavour today in association with @delhivery to source oxygen concentrators and related supplies to help hospitals and families in need. pic.twitter.com/60kBYZMrrd — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 25, 2021

With the number of daily COVID-19 cases reaching 3.46 lakh, the second COVID-19 wave has put India's entire healthcare system under immense stress. Over the past two months, the outbreak in India has exploded, with reports of super spreader gatherings, oxygen shortages, and medicine scarcity.

A day before, logistics and supply chain unicorn Delhivery said that it will be flying two planes from China to provide logistical support for importing oxygen concentrators. Delhivery’s co-founder Sahil Barua announced in a Linkedin post: “We are flying charters into India with oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies and can build more capacity on-demand".





One of Delhivery's executives further tweeted that, that the flight will take place most likely on Wednesday and Friday to import oxygen compressors, and that the company is doing this at minimal margins for compressors and other essentials, and have a spare capacity as things stand.





In case the demand far exceeds the current supply, he said that the company can arrange for additional flights as well. The interested people can contact the company at ceo@delhivery.com.





Earlier this week, Tata Group announced that it was importing cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen. In a similar initiative to address the oxygen shortage, Tata Steel also announced that it will supply 200-300 tons of liquid medical oxygen to various state governments and hospitals.