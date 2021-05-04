Mondelez International — which sells popular Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and Oreo biscuits among others — on Tuesday announced a $2 million (nearly Rs 15 crore) contribution to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

This sum will aid in the purchase of medical supplies and other critical equipment for the frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

"In the last year, we have seen our country coming together to fight this unprecedented challenge. We are deeply concerned about the latest wave of COVID sweeping across the country and want to lend our support in this fight," Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd Managing Director Deepak Iyer said.

He added, "We hope our contribution will support the access to medical supplies and infrastructure that is much needed to save lives."

Besides its monetary contribution, Mondelez International would continue its efforts in distributing its products to impacted communities across India during this difficult time.

In another development, Global IT and professional services company Accenture also said it has pledged $ 25 million (about Rs 185 crore) for pandemic relief efforts in the country.

This is in addition to the company's ongoing investments in people and communities, Rekha M Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director, Accenture in India, said in a blog post on LinkedIn.

IT major Capgemini also announced a Rs 50 crore fund to build COVID-19 care ICU facilities, oxygen generation plants, other long-term medical infrastructure and provide relief operations amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Additionally, the French firm is also contributing Rs 5 crore to UNICEF to provide immediate support across India for critical COVID-19 response care by setting up three oxygen generation plants and RT-PCR testing machines.

