‘The best view comes after the hardest climb’ – 25 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Metrics are a proxy for the change we want to see in the world. - Julie Zhuo, Sundial

Stories, out of all narrative forms, are the most memorable – practice telling your vision story prior to the pitch. - Ali J Ahmad, Punita Bhatt, and Iain Acton, ‘Entrepreneurship in Developing and Emerging Economies’

A user’s time is sacred. - Harsha Solanki, Infobip

Fashionable, quality products available at affordable prices - that is the customers’ requirement today. - VKC Noushad, Walkaroo

In a highly globalised world, asset diversification in terms of geographies adds a significant alpha to a fund manager's performance. - Siddarth Pai, 3one4 Capital

There is a very strong optimism in India, and it has never been like this before. India has become a trusted destination for foreign money. This is also another reason why there are so many unicorns in the market. - Sreedhar Prasad, advisor

The MSME segment is the backbone of the Indian economy, and for us to be a $5 trillion economy by 2025, ensuring the growth of this sector is paramount. - Kshitij Puri, ZipLoan

With the rural areas depopulating significantly and urban agglomeration accelerating, the agriculture sector is yearning for more liquidity and the introduction of modern practices. - Sunoor Kaul, Origo Commodities

One can succeed only if you are there on the farms day in and day out. - Rahul Saria, Nimble Growth Organics

With fresh innovations and hyper-growth on the horizon, the future of the chocolate industry in India is not just promising; it's delicious! - Vimal Sharma, SMOOR

We should try to bring out the hidden meaning of art so that more people can understand its importance and take interest in it. - Kariyappa Hanchinamani, Chitra Santhe

It is important to explore creativity based on our instincts while staying within the framework of our financial model. - Shirin Mann, NEEDLEDUST

There is no full stop when it comes to art; it is an eternal learning and exploration of your creativity. - Isha Hingrajiya, Chitra Santhe

Family histories also entail capturing the social and cultural milieu of the time. It is these personal anecdotes and stories that give us an insight into the life and times of the previous generation. - Samrata Salwan Diwan, Family Fables Co.

Find your way of de-stressing whether it is dancing away to music you love, sitting with regular meditation, or walking every day to release that stress. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Bringing people into tiny forests reconnects them with nature and their neighbours. - Bethany Pudifoot, Earthwatch Europe

Tourism is one thing where there is no justice and no equity because it is environmentally a very destructive activity enjoyed by a relatively small proportion of the global population. - Richard Sharpley, University of Central Lancashire

Society is structured in a way that weight gain in men is ignored, but fingers are pointed when women put on weight. - Rithu Rai, The Healthy Company

For people with disabilities, we are still living in the 14th century and not in the 21st century. - Prateek Madhav, AssisTech Foundation

If every young person dedicates themselves to solve an issue that they are passionate about, we would not have to depend on the government or other authorities to address the problems. - Subhadeep Purkayastha, Eco Alarmist

Dare to dream big and dare even more to make that dream come true. - Nupur Garg, WinPE

If you're always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be. – Maya Angelou

A hallmark of wisdom is knowing when it’s time to abandon some of your most treasured tools – and some of the most cherished parts of your identity. - Adam Grant, 'Think Again'

Just because you don’t fit into people’s definition of ‘normal’ doesn’t mean you’re bad at your job. - Sumit Agarwal

Avoid doubting yourself. Everything will fall in place once you start doing things. Just take the plunge and get things going. - Radhika Iyer Talati, Anahata

Do good things, spread positivity, be relentlessly focused, and good things will happen to you. - Pranjal Kamra, Finology

The best view comes after the hardest climb. - Garima Juneja, Lightroom Therapy

