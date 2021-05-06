‘Innovation works with diversity’ – 25 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of April 26 - May 2 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

Even the smallest gestures can be about something larger than ourselves, and no matter what the scale of your impact is, as long as you’re trying to make one – that’s what matters. - Preetha Datta, Auto for Impact

Most first time founders are enamoured by funding. Experienced founders know better. -Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, Upekkha

The first step is to test it. Study the way your product is received by a small section of your audience, before going all out. - Pallav Bihani, Boldfit

A breakthrough product or marketing brilliance does not govern the lasting success of a startup. - Ajay Batra, ‘The Startup Launchbook’

In order to succeed as an entrepreneur, I believe you need to make your business your life in every way. - Krishna Gupta, 1441 Pizzeria

Culture cascades from the leader. - Ruchira Chaudhary, 'Coaching'

In 2020, 11 startups attained unicorn status and 12 more joined the unicorn club in 2021 with the expectation that more will join during the rest of the year. - Anchal Taatya, Sparklehood

For many years, Silicon Valley was the only interesting place for startups. Today, there so many startup ecosystems globally. Until 2013, only Israel, the US, and China would create unicorns. - Anand Rajaraman, Rocketship.vc

About 14 percent of India's population is undernourished, 189.2 million people are malnourished, and about 34.7 percent are children under the age of five. - Philem Rohan Singh, “Feeding the Hungry” campaign

While CSR continues to rise, one thing becomes clear – collaboration is needed if positive social change on a national scale is ever to be realised. - Shaina Ganapathy, Embassy Group

Green corridors should be earmarked on which only e-buses are provided permit to operate. - Niti Aayog

We firmly believe that the speed of adoption of EVs' in the country will be beyond anybody's imagination. - Rajiv Rattan, RattanIndia Group

It is so difficult to find a luxury makeup brand in India, which does not have any harmful chemicals and also supports the environment at the same time. - Sukriti Jindal Khaitan, asa beauty

Fractional investments of alternative asset classes is probably the best way to hedge a retail investor’s portfolio risks. - Kaustubh Padakannaya, Pyse

[The retail merchant ecosystem] requires digital and instant account opening, multiple digital collection options in one place and quick working capital availability, among others. - Anup Bagchi, ICICI Bank

There’s an umbilical cord of faith that binds consumers with companies that care deeply about how their brand is perceived. - Mitu Samar, Eminence

[The school curriculum] is not updated enough, not practical enough, not contemporary enough, and it does not respond to the changing industries. - Shreyasi Singh, Harappa Education

Infertility can be emotionally taxing, and mental wellness is directly related to sexual wellness. - Nilay Mehrotra, Janani

Wellness is becoming more critical. Corporates are looking at health in a broader sense. - Girish Rao, Vidal Health

Make-up is a form of empowerment. - Aashka Goradia, Renee Cosmetics

Poop odour, a common, yet hardly addressed issue is a problem yet to be solved. The embarrassment it causes when you get out of the toilet and the next person walks in, is hardly ever spoken of. - Deep Bajaj, Sirona

All art need not be pretty but it certainly should draw a reaction from the onlooker. It must tell a story. - Kanchan Rathna, Chitra Santhe

If you are an artist, then don’t limit yourself to only artistic object creation. Spread the beauty of art through your way of living life. - Koyel Maji, Chitra Santhe

While there are several women at the junior level, the ranks of women investors dwindle as one progresses up the career ladder. - Arushi Jindal, Headway Circuit

Juggling between work and a perfect mother resulted in an overtiring circle of guilt and emotional swings. - Rajpreet Kaur, Say Cheese

Sometimes people assume that women artists cannot work night shifts on the sets. - Namrata Soni, Simply Nam

Opportunities come to those who ask for them – in my experience, women don’t ask for opportunities, they wait to be recognised instead. - Katya Ivanova, Acronis

Innovation works with diversity. - Manish Jain, Comviva

