‘A better life begins the moment you find the power to surpass roadblocks’ – 30 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

We just have to look around us for everyday people who show us the way to a better world. - Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group

Do things that you enjoy the most, and then you will see your business scale up. - Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Enterprises

Make the world a better place to live in. - Anuj Ruia, Beco





Asking questions is a corollary to explaining things simply. - Amit Somani, Prime Venture Partners





Companies need to have a performance-driven culture. - Avnish Bajaj, Matrix Partners India





ESOPs should be given on the basis of the performance of an individual, and not considered a guaranteed perk or an add-on to the salary. - Rohit Thakur, Paytm

Perseverance trumps all. - Mayank Goyal, moneyHop





The most important thing to succeed is determination and a strong will, in addition to enthusiasm. It gives preparation to face the ups and downs of a career in art. - Fery Eka Chandra, MayinArt





Music is the universal language...it brings people closer together. - Ella Fitzgerald





Equip yourselves with reference works from various media for learning and development in the creative process. - Husin, MayinArt





The lack of female mentors at the workplace and the difficulty in finding support for this role-balancing only add to the woes of women professionals. - Shylaja Krishnakurup, Verizon Business Group





It doesn’t matter, if as a woman, you are juggling different things. It’s important to create a support system around you. It may be difficult, but it’s not impossible. - Rama NS, ELCITA





A number of companies start with a diverse employee base at the entry level, but it reduces significantly over time, and at senior levels. - Deepinder Goyal, Zomato

Most SMEs are less efficient than large firms in screening the regulatory environment and dealing with norms. - Nagaraj Krishnan, Aparajitha Corporate Services

Given the ground reality in India, private organisations need to step up to create skills. Such investments have a huge pay-off. - Sridhar Vembu, Zoho

The market for luxury dining and drinking products in India has a lot of white space that discerning brands with innovative products can capture. - Anuj Golecha, 9Unicorns





Good rains mean bumper harvests, and mills will hum with activity, thus generating demand for rice milling equipment. - Narender Kumar, Sona Machinery





India has about 300 million urban households, and 10 percent of urban Indians have pets. Ganesh Ramani, Petcare

Today, the plant-based revolution is just beginning in India. - Shraddha Bhansali, Evo Foods

Today, the single biggest roadblock Indian parents face is financing their child’s higher education. Indian children don’t lack aptitude. Rather, they lack financing resources. - Eela Dubey, EduFund

Indigenous early-stage startups can tap wide-ranging global opportunities if they are given the right platform. - Ninad Karpe, 100X.VC





India will see many more large VC firms being built over the next decade. - Yash Jain, Sparrow Capital





Access to funding has been a challenge for spacetech startups because it is a high risk business. - Ramesh Kumar V, Grahaa Space





With changing time and technology, parents have become more conscious about their child’s well-being. - Sanidhya Pareek, Mtoto

Customers are increasingly seeking healthier options and have a lack of clarity on the same. - Snigdha Kumar, Cora Health

The social cooperation and social capital a consumer holds in their network is a key factor in their ability to access informal credit. - Sriram Shankar, Findeed





Electric motors in use today are based on the scientific breakthroughs of the 1800s, with incremental advancements post that. There is an opportunity to build a tech-enabled, next-gen electric motor. - Ravinder Singh, Kalaari Capital

People don’t understand the idea of pre-loved fashion. There are cultural, religious, and spiritual reasons for that. - Bhumi Pednekar





Signing and sharing petitions is a simple but powerful way to contribute to the environmental movement. - Jacob Cherian, Jhatkaa.org





There is nothing better than giving the next generation a better chance, especially those who work hard at making ends meet. - Aakanksha Bhargava, PM Relocations

A better life begins the moment you find the power to surpass roadblocks. - Geeta Tandon

