Swiggy moves to a four-day work week for the month of May

The online foodtech unicorn ﻿Swiggy﻿ has announced that it has decided to move to a four-day work week for the month of May 2021. In an internal mail to employees dated May 1, 2021, Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy wrote -

“As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a four day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilise the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends. As many of you are aware, we have put together a Covid task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you’re welcome.”

Swiggy has also set up a pandemic support mechanism and an emergency support team to assist employees during this crisis, as well as the Swiggy shield app and employee support hotline.





This includes a COVID-19 support infrastructure that helps employees access hospital beds, ICUs, plasma, oxygen cylinders, ambulance support, and other emergency services through Swiggy’s network of partners, volunteers, and healthcare providers.





It also has a wellness app that enables access to consultation, testing support at home and at labs, online doctor consultation and medical support for employees who are recovering under home quarantine,

home isolation/quarantine care coverage, and reimbursements for all employees.





Swiggy has also launched a hospitalisation, vaccination cover for employees and family. Employees who aren't COVID-19 positive but are living with friends and family members who have tested positive will have access to self-quarantine facilities, as well as loans, leave encashments, and salary advancements.





It has also provided an early release of salary for the month of May for Grade I to VI employees. In the email, Girish also said, "These employees will also receive a nutrition support cover if they and/or their family members test positive. After announcing vaccination cover for its delivery partners in March, Swiggy will also roll out similar Covid relief initiatives for them."