[Funding alert] Astronomy-focused edtech startup Navars raises angel round from Faad Network

Navars Edutech, a Hyderabad-based edtech startup focused on the astronomy education sector, has raised an undisclosed amount in angel round of funding through Faad Network.

Founded in 2019 by Sravan Varma Datla, the startup, which is focused on K12 students, has served over 800 schools reaching out to 300,000 students across 13 countries.

The astronomy education of Navars includes online astronomy courses - instructor led with live experiments, NASO – Annual Astronomy Olympiad, participated by over 50,000 students across 13 countries, astronomy DIY Kits, portable planetarium show, and astronomy lab & experience centres.

Get connected to Agnikul

Navars Founder & CEO Sravan said,

“Education is important to astronomy as it impacts both the recruitment of future astronomers and the appreciation of astronomy by citizens and country who support astronomical research. Teaching astronomy contributes to an understanding of science and the origin of the world around us and a sense of wonder and exploration.”

Navars aims to help students explore, engage, and experience astro concepts. The team at Navars Edutech comprises of intellectual professionals, managerial team, subject matter experts, and astronomy and space researchers.

Faad Network Director Karan Verma said,

“Astronomy & Science education at the foundation level was exciting for our Investor community and we strongly believe in the founders domain expertise and the capability to scale this not only in India but globally. With India’s education system going through the transformation with NEP2020, these alternate education options will become an important part of student at the K12 levels.”

Get connected to Agnikul

Faad is an early-stage investor network for startups. Formed in November 2019, The network already has more than 550 angel investors, HNIs, VCs as a part of the forum and has over 35 portfolio companies till date.

The Indian startup ecosystem has expanded its horizon with entrepreneurs emerging in niche areas which include space tech and there are investors who are backing such ventures.

Get connected to Agnikul