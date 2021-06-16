How Organic India serves 40 countries with 2,500 farmers

‘Organic’ isn’t a new-fangled phenomenon, certainly not for Bharat Mitra and Bhavani Lev, who decided to promote “true wellness” through a blend of herbs, spirituality, and Ayurveda.

After travelling across India to research the plethora of herbs available, the duo launched Organic India in 1997 in Lucknow to “provide solutions for healthy, conscious living.”

Almost 25 years later, Organic India — one of the first organic brands from India — works with over 2,500 farmers, has more than 200 SKUs, and is present in 40 countries.

“Bharat and Bhavani saw what others saw 10 years later. They saw the future of the global environment, and decided to raise awareness about holistic living through Organic India,” Subrata Dutta, Group Managing Director, Organic India, says.

And to think that it all began with one product!

At present, Organic India offers more than 23 varieties of teas and infusions, and over 30 organic certified whole herb supplements in vegetarian capsules. This immunity-boosting range packages the benefits of turmeric, cinnamon, giloy, ashwagandha, and ginger.

Organic India's tea supplements and packaged food range

The Interview

Are quantitative-based investment models worth the hype? In a conversation with YourStory, Chandresh Nigam, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Mutual Fund, talks about how quant funds are fast gaining traction globally amidst the pandemic and how the Axis Quant Fund seeks to remove biases and help fund managers make smarter investment decisions.

Editor’s Pick: Meet Testbook CTO Ayush Varshney

An IIT Kanpur alumni, a serial entrepreneur, and a part of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list of 2018, Ayush Varshney has been leading tech innovations at Mumbai-based edtech startup ﻿Testbook﻿ for over two years now.

However, the CTO of Testbook started his tech journey when he was in class 6. Read more to know his story.

Startup Spotlight

This AI startup’s autonomous robot can make you 200+ dishes

When we think of home, many of us remember our parents cooking their signature dishes. But with our lives becoming busier than ever, cooking food has taken a backseat. This is where Bengaluru-based Euphotic Labs has stepped in with a solution.

The kitchen robotic startup has developed an app-driven autonomous cooking robot called Nosh, which can cook about 200 one-pot dishes such as Kadhai Paneer, Matar Paneer, Chicken Curry, Fish Curry, Carrot Halwa, Potato Fry, etc., as per individual taste preferences. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Udaan﻿ has invested over Rs 4,000 crore in the past 12-18 months across technology, supply chain, and others areas, and is aiming for 100 percent year-on-year growth this financial year, according to co-founders of the B2B ecommerce firm.

C-CAMP has partnered with Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India to provide public healthcare systems in the Southern metros of Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai with an indigenously developed, innovative, portable cold chain transport device for efficient vaccine delivery.

The Delta variant of coronavirus — first identified in India — doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared with the Alpha variant first found in the UK. However, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines provide good protection against the strain, says a study published in The Lancet journal.

ADQ, formerly known as Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, is in an advanced stage of discussions to pump in about $400-500 million (around Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 3,660 crore) in ecommerce major Flipkart, according to sources.

Subrata Dutta, Group Managing Director, Organic India along with farmers

“We have a mission to help every household embrace ‘healthy conscious living' so organic food and solutions become a way of life.”

— Subrata Dutta, Group Managing Director, Organic India

