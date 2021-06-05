Week in review: $638 million, 25 deals, 2 M&As

By Team YS
In the first week of June, the total VC funding stood at $638 million, which was a 58 percent rise as compared to the previous week.
Venture funding in the Indian startup ecosystem seems to be picking up pace.

In the first week of June, the total VC funding stood at $638 million, which was a 58 percent rise as compared to the previous week. This is largely led by unicorn startups Delhivery and Urban Company.

While Gurugram-based ﻿Delhivery raised $275 million in a Series H round, Urban Company closed its Series F round of $255 million.

In total, 25 startups raised funding this week, with 23 of them accounting for early-stage transactions. 

We also saw a healthy appetite for mergers and acquisitions. While Binny Bansal co-founded xto10x acquired HR tech startup Dockabl for an undisclosed value, RoundGlass acquired Bengaluru-headquartered fitness discovery platform Gympik Health Solutions.

The Interview

As businesses find it difficult to sustain themselves during the lockdown period, it has become imperative to be prepared for all case scenarios. If the crisis continues, how should entrepreneurs reconfigure their strategies?

Listen to YourStory Club’s fireside chat and Q&A session with Anuj Rathi, SVP, Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, handy tips and pointers on sustaining revenue and growth during challenging economic times.

Editor’s Pick: The Turning Point

When Varun Khaitan, Abhiraj Bhal, and Raghav Chandra realised that there was a lack of transparency and credibility in the Indian home services market, the three engineers decided to quit their cushy jobs to solve a primary customer need in India — home services.

Today, Urban Company (formerly Urban Clap) has become the largest home service provider in India and recently raised Series F funding of $255 million at a valuation of $2.1 billion. Read more.

Founders of Urban Company (from left): Varun Khaitan, Raghav Chandra and Abhiraj Bhal

Startup Spotlight

An app that lets patients monitor their oxygen levels on a smartphone

Healthtech startup CareNow Healthcare works at the intersection of healthcare and technology to connect people and digitise healthcare systems around the world.

Amid the rising demand for telemedicine, the Kolkata-based startup released an app that lets patients monitor their oxygen levels on a smartphone. The app has processed 5.5 million patient scans already. Read more.

CareNow Healthcare team

News & Updates

Before you go, stay inspired with… 

“We plan to rapidly scale our business while continuing to invest further in the safety of our consumers and service partners, training of partners and product development.”

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO and Co-founder, Urban Company

