[Weekly funding roundup] June begins on a positive note with unicorns leading the way

The first week of June has begun on a healthy note for the Indian startup ecosystem as venture funding continues to rise with unicorns leading the way.

The total venture funding during the week stood at $638 million, which was a 58 percent rise as compared to the previous week. The dominant share of this funding was accounted for by two unicorns – ﻿Delhivery﻿ and ﻿Urban Company﻿ which continue to attract the attention of the investors.

There were 25 startups that received funding during the week, but as has been the trend for quite some time now, 23 such deals accounted for early-stage transactions. Debt funding made an entry this week with a single deal.

Founders of Urban Company (from left): Varun Khaitan, Raghav Chandra and Abhiraj Bhal

The week saw two startups – Dockabl and Gympik being acquired by a consultancy firm and a global company. This reveals the healthy appetite for mergers and acquisitions in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Highlights of the week

Gurugram-based logistics startup ﻿Delhivery raised $275 million in Series H round led by Fidelity Management and Research Company.

Urban Company raised $255 million in a Series F round led by Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer, and Wellington Management. Existing investors also participated.

Other deals

Mensa Brands raised $50 million in Series A round led by Accel Partners, Falcon Edge Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, and angel investors.

Rural fintech startup Jai Kisan raised $30 million Series A round led by Mirae Assets with participation from existing investors.

Insure-tech startup Plum raised $15.6 million in Series A funding led by Tiger Global, with participation from existing investors.

Good Health Clinic, a healthtech startup, raised $5.2 million from Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, W Health Ventures, and Weekend Fund.

Crejo.Fun, an edtech startup, raised $3 million in seed funding led by Matrix Partners India, 021 Capital, and a host of angel investors.

Bicycle sharing startup MYBYK has raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding from Avon Cycles and angel investors.

Healthtech startup Breathe Well-being raised $1 million in pre-Series A round led by 3one4 Capital and angel investors.

Edtech startup Avishkaar raised Rs 5 crore funding in pre-Series A round with participation from multiple angel investors.

Edtech startup Bambinos.live raised $500,000 in a seed round from HNIs and angel investors.

Spardha, a digital platform for learning music and performing arts, raised Rs 3 crore led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and HNIs.

Convin, a tech startup, raised Rs 2.5 crore in a pre-seed round led by Titan capital and 9Unicorns.

Edtech startup Klassroom Edutech raised $200,000 led by ah! Ventures with participation of several angel networks.

Disruptium, a consultancy platform for startups, has raised pre-seed funding of $200,000 from Chokhani Ventures and an angel investor.

ThatMate, a sexual and mental wellness app, raised $140,000 in angel funding from Rebalance Angel Community and a clutch of angels.

Jobsgaar, a hyperlocal job search platform, raised $140,000 in seed funding led SucSEED Indovation Fund and other angel investors.

Undisclosed deals

The following startups have raised an undisclosed amount of funding: GalaxEye, Flatheads, Fable Fintech, Almo, Accio Robotics, and Onelife Nutriscience.

India connect

The US and India-based logistics startup Locus raised $50 million in Series C funding round led by GIC with participation from Qualcomm Ventures LLC and existing investors Tiger Global and Falcon Edge.

LambdaTest, the US-headquartered tech startup with a development centre in India, raised $16 million in Series B round led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from Telstra Ventures, Wamda Capital, and others.

M&A

RoundGlass, a global wellbeing company, acquired Bengaluru-headquartered fitness discovery platform Gympik Health Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Binny Bansal co-founded xto10x acquired HR tech startup Dockabl for an undisclosed value.