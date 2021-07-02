Gaming platform Mobile Premier League enters the US market

﻿Mobile Premier League﻿ (MPL), the esports and skill gaming platform startup, has forayed into the US market with the launch of its app, which will be available on the Apple and Google app stores.

MPL, which was founded in 2018, offers more than 60 games in India and over 30 in Indonesia. The US headquarters of the company will be based out of New York.

MPL Co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas said, “With our proven success in India and Indonesia, combined with the soaring popularity of casual real-money skill gaming in the USA, we look forward to providing millions of players in the USA with a safe, fair and incredible gaming experience.”

Mobile Premier League founders:: Sai Srinivas Kiran G (left) and Shubham Malhotra

MPL will provide gamers in the USA the opportunity to compete in a variety of formats, including head-to-head matches or in tournament play, with the option to participate in free competitions or for low minimums ranging from 60 cents to $6. The first slate of games includes Baseball Star, Block Puzzle, and Bowling, 21 Puzzle, among others.

MPL, with over 800 employees, has three offices in India and has its headquarters in Bengaluru, and regional offices in Delhi and Pune. Besides, it also has offices in New York, Jakarta, and Singapore.

According to this startup, its foray into the US market comes on the back of completing two years in the Indonesian market has around five million registered users.

MPL recently acquired esports company Gaming Monk in India to strengthen its esports portfolio and to scale-up esports tournaments and live streaming. MPL organised the first edition of its College Premier League in November last year, with over 13,000 gamers from 100 colleges participating, and live streamed the finals.

The company aims to scale such tournaments even further in India and Asia this year.

MPL is backed by marquee investors such as Sequoia Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, SIG, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Founders Circle, Telstra, Composite Capital, MDI, Go-Ventures, RTP Global, Base Partners, among others. The company has raised $225.5 million in funding till date, and is valued at $945 million.