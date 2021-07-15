Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 15, 2021)

A Paytm Money study on the much-awaited Zomato IPO outlined some interesting shifts in investing trends, such as a lot more youngsters applied to buy the food delivery giant's shares versus older retail investors.

A whopping 27 percent of those who applied for Zomato's IPO on Paytm Money on day one were under the age of 25, the study showed, while 60 percent were under 30 years of age.

Reliance Industries is in advanced talks to acquire local business listings platform JustDial. The deal could be pegged at $800-900 million (or Rs 6,600 crore).

JustDial is currently valued at approximately Rs 2,388 crore, and could see its valuation swell 2-3X at the time of the deal. It is likely to make a formal announcement after its board meeting in Mumbai on July 16.

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has launched limited public beta test for its multi-device capability. According to an official statement, this feature will allow people to use WhatsApp on phone and up to four other devices simultaneously.

According to the Facebook-owned messaging platform, users will be able to connect each companion device independently while maintaining the end-to-end encryption and security.

Bengaluru-based OneCode, a platform to digitise the sales ecosystem, on Thursday announced $5 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from WaterBridge Ventures.

The startup’s mission is to digitise 50 million sales agents across India, and bridge the gap between brands and potential buyers who may need in-person interactions and physical touch points before committing to a purchase.

Life Science Vision Capital, the UK-based early-stage healthcare and investment firm, recently said it will invest over $100 million in Indian startups over the next 10 years. The firm plans to invest in transactions with a deal size in the range of $1.4 to $ 14 million.