3one4 Capital ranked among top performing VC funds in India

Bengaluru-based early-stage venture capital firm ﻿3one4 Capital﻿ has been ranked as India’s top performer for two of its funds, given its internal rate of return (IRR) as per a report by a consultancy firm.

With an IRR of 37 percent and 35 percent respectively between 2010 and 2018, Rising I and Fund II of 3one4 Capital have been ranked as number one and two by Preqin in its recent Alternative Assets report.

This venture capital fund manages a corpus of Rs 1,800 crore (over $240 million) with a portfolio of over 70 investments across early stages whose ticket size is in the range of $500,000 to $4 million. Some of the leading startups in its portfolio include Licious, Open, DarwinBox, Jupiter, Betterplace etc.

The Preqin Alternative Assets report provides insights into the deals made by private capital fund managers and/or institutional investors, performance of alternative asset funds, capital flows, with a focus on the Asia-Pacific’s rapidly expanding alternative investment market. It now monitors more than 20,000 investor profiles, 120,000 funds, and 44,000 GPs globally.

On the milestone, Pranav Pai, Managing Partner, 3one4 Capital said, “India’s startup ecosystem is now firmly established amongst the top three globally. Alongside these tailwinds, 3one4’s exponential growth has been driven by partnering with generational companies to transform market segments across the country. Our bottom-up thesis-driven selection routines have resulted in consistent top decile performance.”

This venture capital firm was founded by Pranav Pai and Siddarth Pai. Among the Limited Partners in the fund include university endowments, foundations, sovereign DFIs, family offices, funds-of-funds, as well as corporate and financial institutional investors.

Siddarth Pai, Managing Partner, 3one4 Capital said, “Through 2020, India’s startups have established their resilience and value creation potential to the best investors globally. This paradigm shift has demanded the acceleration of disruptive business models and a rebalancing of the early-stage investment lens in India. 3one4 Capital is purpose-built to be deeply involved across the lifecycle of the next innovation engines from India.”

3one4 Capital has launched five funds over the last five years.

(Disclaimer: 3one4 Capital is an investor in YourStory)