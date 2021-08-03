‘Hustle doesn't scale, playbooks do’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 45 gems and insights from the week of July 26 – August 1 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

You need to share your insecurities, vulnerabilities, discoveries and insights, to help the people around you grow. - Kunal Shah, CRED

A lot of people share successes but when you talk about a lot of common challenges – that’s when you get to know each other even more deeply. - Anil Goleti, ﻿Protonn

The real business velocity happens when teams come together and align with company strategy. - Vidya Santhanam, Fitbots

Knowledge sharing is ultimately a human process that requires dynamic interaction and good relationships between employees. - Patricia Mweene Lumba and Janice Scheckter

Global collaborations provide a rich opportunity for learning and personal development. - Theresa Sigillito Hollema, 'Virtual Teams Across Cultures'

Like everything else in this world, workplace friendships, too, have their pros and cons. - Tanvi Dubey

Despite moving out of their countries, many people stay connected and keep in touch with their roots and culture, especially for the sake of their children. - Ashini Shah, Zeezeezoo

Consumers today are looking beyond marketing claims and are seeking efficacy based skincare products. - Mohit Yadav, Minimalist

Adopting a tinkering mindset in a school environment allows all students to learn in their own style. - Ronak Jogeshwar, NITI Aayog

A small step forward of humanity can make a big difference in the lives of many. - Sanjeev Kapoor, chef

The extreme climate events and patterns that we've witnessed over the last several years — not to mention the last several weeks — highlight the heightened urgency with which we must address the climate crisis. - Philip Duffy, Woodwell Climate Research Center

Consumers are willing to pay extra for an added value of being environmentally responsible. - Vinay Raghunath, EY

ALSO READ Can MSMEs and small businesses survive a potential third wave?

Having your store is in itself a good way to publicise your brand. - Vineeta Singh, Sugar Cosmetics

Investing time and efforts in one’s franchisees is the best brand investment any franchisor can ever make. - Rashmi Mantri, BYIC

Network and keep an open mind: Sometimes you get leads from the least expected sources. - Lalitha Reddy, ForMen

A pocket is not just a design element; it is a path to empowerment. - Minu Margeret, BlissClub

It is important to have superstar stories to motivate young blood to take the entrepreneurial plunge and show confidence in the ecosystem. - Alok Ramsisaria, Grazitti Interactive

Colleges are the hotbed of innovations. Several institutes these days have started entrepreneurship-focused courses, proving that India is fast emerging as the land of startups. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, 9Unicorns

Construction workers form the backbone of the Indian economy. - Surya Mantha, Unitus Ventures

The [Indian SaaS industry] growth continues unabated at a pace of ~51 percent CAGR, making the possibility of it becoming a trillion-dollar-valued industry by 2030, a strong reality. - Chiratae Ventures and Zinnov report

If you have 30 Olympic teams, we want to see 30 gold medals. But is it possible or not? Only time will tell. - Manav Garg, Eka Software

The Indian automobile industry is highly competitive and the fourth largest in the world. This large industry set in motion an equally enormous auto service industry which is presently worth Rs. 34,000 crore. - Vivek Sharma, Fixcraft

ALSO READ This Friendship Day, read how these close friends launched and built businesses together

The prevalence of PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) in India is unfortunately enormous. - Sean Doolan, Global Founders Capital

Protein is a big part of optimal mental health. It matters especially at the very first meal of the day. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Millions of people across the globe have transitioned to vegan diets for its numerous health benefits. - Siddharth Kothari, Om Kothari Group

Today’s youngsters see an early onset of diabetes in many cases despite their lifestyle. The only way to prevent this is to ensure that their lifestyle does not aggravate this condition. - Nalini Saligram, Arogya World

Even if you score a 100, you need to start from zero the next day. - Smriti Mandhana

Every time there is competition, there is the fear of the unknown. - Hitesh Oberoi, Info Edge India

Earning money is a byproduct. Developing the product is about passion. - Sunil Kirdak, Tool Tech Toolings

Nothing turns a concept into reality faster than a prototype. - Paul Sloane, ‘The Leader's Guide to Lateral Thinking Skills’

ALSO READ This entrepreneur couple started TheMindClan when mental health seemed all talk, little care

It is imperative to celebrate successes to encourage other women to enter the entrepreneurial ecosystem. - Ratna Mehta, Wadhwani Foundation

Barriers stretch from gendered bias and discrimination, the lack of female role models in STEM, and limited access to STEM education, to societal and cultural norms of women taking the lead in caring duties at home. - Wendy Johnstone, Zendesk

We all have a deep innate strength and power, we need to go within ourselves and tap into it. - Sudipta Mondal

It’s necessary for our startup ecosystem to have more women so that there is inclusive growth. Supporting companies that have a woman in key decision-making roles is also important to bring about a cultural shift in the ecosystem at large. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital

ALSO READ Applications now open for Tech30 2021, a list of 30 most promising startups from India

The financial stress that comes with fundraising can be a significant distraction for first-time founders and young entrepreneurs. - Bhavik Vasa, GetVantage

You cannot think small when you go to investors. The objective is to pump in capital, acquire customers, and take up a sizable market share. - Vikrant Potnis Vikrant, FundEnable.com

Once you have some track record and some performance, it’s easy to get capital from investors. - Rahul Khanna, Trifecta Capital

ESOPs represent ownership mindset and belief in the vision. - Rahul Garg, Moglix

One of the advantages of being a bootstrapped organisation is that your stake can be divided with employees. - Mohan Lakhamraju, Great Learning

IPO is not actually the end goal; it is the beginning of an entire journey in the public market stream. - Siddarth Pai, 3one4 Capital

Entrepreneurs should seek to make a better future for entrepreneurs that come up after them. - Eloho Omame, Endeavor Nigeria

An incubator dons various roles for a startup, but looking at a broader prism, it readies an ecosystem that helps build the local economy, and thus contributes to the national gross domestic product. - Tanul Mishra, Afthonia Lab

Having the dream is a very important first step in the storyline of any startup. But making the dream seem real, even at an early stage, is something which often gets overlooked. - Vinay Kanchan, 'Sportivity'

Learning a skill is not enough; knowing its applications is. - Kamal Dutta, Skillsoft

Learning, unlearning, and relearning is an important skill. - Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S

Hustle doesn't scale, playbooks do. - Akansha Kumari, Dunzo

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).