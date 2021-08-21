World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2021: 30 inspiring quotes on the passion and resilience of entrepreneurship

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our past articles. Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Startups and entrepreneurship are really important pieces of the world's economy, people's stories, and people growing businesses. - Cecilia Lenk, NetCapital

Entrepreneurship is about seeing opportunities where none seem to exist, and it is about solving problems that seem unsolvable to an experienced eye. - Varun Duggirala, The Glitch

'Failing in succeeding' will soon be the new mantra for budding entrepreneurs in the country. Days are not far ahead when we will celebrate failure. - MS Sahoo, IBBI

There’s no failing as an entrepreneur; only learning. Believe in yourself and your idea, and deliver your best every day; the rest will fall in place. - Arjeeta C Singhvi, ekSlate

An entrepreneur's journey is always full of challenges and that is what makes it so exciting! - Anuradha Gupta, Vows of Eternity

Being an entrepreneur sounds fantastic to others. However, what others do not see is the battles you fight every day and every minute to grow the business. - Lakshitaa Khanna, Bodh

Experimentation is integral to entrepreneurship. The mindset to try new things and to be experimentative needs to be supported from an early stage. - Davinder Singh, BML Munjal University

It is imperative to celebrate successes to encourage other women to enter the entrepreneurial ecosystem. - Ratna Mehta, Wadhwani Foundation

It is significantly harder to be a woman entrepreneur in itself; it gets harder to be a mompreneur. - Sonia Agarwal Bajaj, Whiz League

Women as entrepreneurs must work with their innate flair for multiple skills, natural ability to multitask, and allow themselves to be led by common sense, wisdom, and compassion, which is in the DNA of our gender. - Archana Kumari Singh, House of Badnore

Social acceptance of women entrepreneurs is as important as skilling and funding. - Ratna Mehta, Wadhwani Foundation

Entrepreneurs today are looking for more than investors – they want value-add partners that understand consumers and brands. - Nicholas Cator, Venturi Partners

Do not enter startups or entrepreneurship with the herd mentality. Or to make big money- it is the worst way to make money; there are far better ways. - Vamsi Krishna, Vedantu

Only with equity ownership, employees are truly able to relate to the risk and reward of entrepreneurship. - Ganesh Nayak, LetsVenture

As entrepreneurs, if we have to create something new that is truly valuable for the society – not just for our investors - we need to become artists, dwelling in to that womb of creation at the core of our selves. - Ramkumar RS

As an actor, you spend on yourself to grow your business but as an entrepreneur, you spend on others to grow a successful business. - Pooja Bedi

Creativity for successful entrepreneurs extends beyond the depths of their personal reservoirs of imagination; they leverage the diversity of experiences in the people around them to generate breakthrough ideas. - Ajay Batra, Wadhwani Foundation

India requires more job creators and for that we need to celebrate entrepreneurs. - Kunal Shah, CRED

We believe India will be shaped more by its entrepreneurs than its politicians. - Gopal Jain, Gaja Capital

Indian startups have a thriving “pay it forward” culture, with successful entrepreneurs helping new founders with their time, network, expertise and capital. - Rahul Chowdhri, Stellaris Venture Partners

India has about 50 million SMEs, employing 110 million people and adding half a trillion in gross contributions to the GDP. This makes it the second-largest SME concentration in the world after China. - Sanjay Dangi, Authum Investment and Infrastructure

The MSME segment is the backbone of the Indian economy, and for us to be a $5 trillion economy by 2025, ensuring the growth of this sector is paramount. - Kshitij Puri, ZipLoan

Indian SMEs are unique in their entrepreneurial spirit. We are witnessing a reinvention where many of them are getting transformed as digital business. - Amit Agarwal, Amazon India

A lot more needs to be done in the areas of funding startups, R&D centres for budding entrepreneurs in tier II and tier III cities too. - Ravi Narayan, T-Hub

More than ever before, today there is the need for inducing a new entrepreneurial energy in India’s small towns and villages. - Vivek Bindra, Bada Business

Although there is a support system for startups in Tier I cities, Tier II and Tier III town entrepreneurs have not had the same privilege. - Vinayak Nath, My Place Coworking

Social entrepreneurship is a game-changing revolution for India. - Ratna Mehta, Wadhwani Foundation

Innovation and entrepreneurship must serve the society beyond profitability. - Aastha Mehta, MediBrace

The joy is in learning what is it to be an entrepreneur, what is it to be a leader, to be a manager. - Paras Chopra, Wingify

Being a subject matter expert (SME) is not the same as being an entrepreneur. - Rajesh Mohan Rai

In today’s rapidly changing world, becoming an entrepreneur and developing an entrepreneurial mindset has no age-limit. - Yashveer Singh, Ashoka Young Changemakers

Business books are able to capture the romance of entrepreneurship because building a company is not the solving of a sum but the painting of a picture. - Manish Sabharwal, TeamLease

