[Funding alert] YC-backed edtech startup Codingal raises $1.2M in seed round

Edtech startup and a coding platform for K-12 students ﻿Codingal Education﻿ on Wednesday announced that it has raised $1.2 million in its seed funding round, led by Y Combinator, Summer Capital, Day One Syndicate, and Rebright Partners. Prominent angel investors Nate Lipscomb (Senior Product Counsel, Youtube), Ganesh Rengaswamy (Managing Partner, Quona Capital), and Peter Weck (Co-founder, Simply Hired and StoryJumper) also participated in the round.

Other key angel investors in the latest funding round include Ashish Toshniwal (Founder, Y Media Labs), Viral Bajaria (Co-founder, 6Sense), Shashank Kumar (Co-founder, Razorpay), Karthik Ramakrishnan (Senior Leader, Alexa), and Hiro Mizushima (Angel investor and Japanese actor).

According to the official statement, the edtech startup will utilise the latest fundraise to grow, nurture and empower the company’s rapidly growing community of K-12 students and coding teachers.

The funds will also be used to further develop their proprietary platform for an improved and personalised learning experience. The startup aims to add 500,000 new students to its platform in a year’s time.

Speaking about the recent development, Vivek Prakash, Co-founder and CEO of Codingal, said,

“Our mission is to inspire school kids to fall in love with coding, and we are building Codingal to deliver high-quality computer science education combined with world-class coding competitions. Codingal plans to build a robust passion economy marketplace for coding education that brings together the best-in-class educators and students who are eager to learn to code. We believe that we are just getting started and this fundraiser will help us realise our true ambitions. We are thankful to our investors for supporting us in our journey.”

Launched in September 2020, the startup raised an angel round of $560K in November 2020. Early in 2021, Codingal was accepted into Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 batch. The startup claims to have grown 30 percent month-on-month since its launch and currently generates over 20 percent revenue from international customers.

Satyam Baranwal, Co-founder and COO of Codingal added, “In less than a year of its launch, Codingal has offered over 100,000 students from over 5,000 schools a platform to learn coding via community-led coding competitions and live 1-on-1 classes with its highly trained Computer Science teachers. We have also hosted over 100 coding competitions so far and received over 100,000 project and code submissions by students on the Codingal platform. It is heartening to witness the inception and growth of a thriving community of students, parents, and highly trained teachers interested in coding.”

The startup has partnered with reputed educational institutions and technology companies to host coding competitions and promote coding culture among school students. These include the likes of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, BITS Pilani, DPS, BGS National Public School, and many more.

