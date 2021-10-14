‘Trust is a two-way street’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of October 4-10 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

If you stop being afraid of the mistake, you make fewer mistakes. - Harsha Bhogle

If you have an idea and vision in mind, nothing should stop you from achieving it. - Harini Sivakumar, Earth Rhythm

Your community is a moat. Having a community is a powerful retention and defensibility mechanism across every consumer sector. - Abhinav Arora, Avalon

People who pay for your product want to see your features improve. - Shihab Muhammed, SurveySparrow

When you act on customer feedback and customers are able to see the impact, it transforms itself into a fuel, encouraging more customer feedback. - Pritesh Jain, Cult.Fit

With a vast and diverse user base, it becomes super important to have a deep understanding of the various customer cohorts, tailor the experiences based on their needs, and deliver a seamless experience. - Vishal Gupta, PhonePe

Startups must understand the purpose behind the corporate association; some corporates are looking for startups that they can buy out, onboard as suppliers, or use their platform to promote their services. - Anurag Jhanwar, Fintrust Advisors

Startups are becoming mainstream at an ever-faster pace. - Subrata Mitra, Accel India

Space tourism is extremely important. However, with more countries, private, and public sector players entering this domain, the need for rules of the road is very important. - Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, CSST

The foodtech space has evolved towards better personalisation, innovation. - Ravi Golani, Rebel Foods

Beauty and personal care is a discovery category and also has stickiness. - Ankur Pahwa, EY India

New mobility will see profound changes in the way people move. New vehicle form factors and modes of transport will transform our day-to-day lives. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola

People need to be made conscious about the role the right lifestyle, nutrition, health, and exercise play in infertility. - Madhuri Roy, ConceiveIVF

Your body is an amazing vehicle, and it always gives you signs that it is off balance. Insulin resistance is a sign that your body is trying to signal to you that something needs to be changed. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

We all have baggage, and the physically disabled person just may have a little more to carry. - Alma Chopra

Art is the purest form of human expression and every individual artist deserves their own space as every artist plays an important role and contributes to society. - Gunjan Shrivastava, You Lead India Foundation

It is a dream for any artist to mould their creativity in different ways. - Pallavi Ishpuniyani

With all industries pivoting rapidly to cater to the global mega-trend of environmentally conscious consumers, the textile industry has done far too little for far too long. - Manav Dhanda, D’Moksha Homes

Innovative solutions for the sustainable development of the community is the need of the hour. - Padmaja Ruparel, IAN Fund

We urgently need to choose products that respect the earth. It is important to change patterns of heedless consumption. - Dia Mirza

If you care and show empathy to the animals, there should not be any shelter homes needed. - Mini Vasudevan, Humane Animal Society

Be true to yourself and believe in what you do. Or else you will not be able to convince and educate others to believe in your endeavours. - Aditi Singh, Rooting Back

Despite all the progress we have made, the modern workplace is still replete with damaging customs and behaviours that hold women back. - Indra Nooyi, ‘My Life in Full’

At the end of the day, employees are the most important assets for the growth of any organisation. - Rajesh Munjal, mHealth

Trust is a two-way street. – ElsaMarie D'Silva, Safecity

