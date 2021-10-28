Swiggy Co-Founder Sriharsha Majety, who eats, drinks, sleeps disruption, to make a rare appearance on Grand Finale at TechSparks 2021

Swiggy Co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety has perhaps always been a bit of a recluse. While the ﻿Swiggy﻿ brand may be everywhere, in hoardings, in TV and online ads, on your phone via the app etc, Sriharsha prefers to keep a low profile. He doesn’t make too many public appearances, doesn’t give out that many interviews to the media either.

A low profile, however, doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have the spirit of adventure or is not a thrill-seeker. Before starting his now-shut maiden entrepreneurial venture, he had quit his job as a banker at Japanese investment banking behemoth ﻿Nomura﻿ to backpack across Europe on a cycle. He peddled over 3,000 km through Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, and Greece.

He came back and co-founded Bundl, a logistics platform for online retailers, with friend, BITS Pilani fellow alumnus and later Swiggy Co-founder Nandan Reddy. That company, however, failed to take off, due to the lack of a technology co-founder, something Sriharsha has spoken about openly in the past.

So, in 2014, armed with the spirit of adventure and lessons from the failed startup, Sriharsha and Nandan got IIT Kharagpur alumnus and former Myntra software engineer Rahul Jaimani as the ‘tech brain’ to start Swiggy. The rest as they say is history. After six years, Rahul moved on from the company last year, but continues to be on the board and is still a shareholder in Swiggy.

Word on the Street is that the Bengaluru-based unicorn (startups valued over $1billion) is all set to soon join competitor Zomato in the elite decacorn (startups valued over $10 billion) club.

At TechSparks -- YourStory’s annual flagship event and India’s most influential technology, innovation, and leadership summit, Sriharsha will not only talk about the adventure that has been Swiggy, he’ll also let you peek into his playbook for success, talk about the future, and much more.

You don’t want to miss this rare opportunity to catch the Swiggy Co-founder in action at the Grand Finale of the 12th edition of TechSparks. Sriharsha will be in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, talking about how the company disrupted the foodtech space with cloud kitchens, tamed the not-so-easy grocery and essentials space. He’ll also speak on the importance of technology and design in product innovation and what it takes to enter the extraordinary league of decacorns.

The six-day virtual event is being held between October 25 and October 30 and has leaders from around the globe discussing -- empowering and enabling the next generation of changemakers from India to take the mantle of innovation forward.

