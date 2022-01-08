Agility Ventures to launch SEBI-approved Rs 450 Cr angel fund

Angel investor network Agility Ventures has received approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an angel fund with a total corpus of Rs 450 crore ($60 million).

Dhianu Das, Co-founder, Agility Ventures, said, “SEBI’s approval to launch the fund is just the kind of start we were looking for in this new year. After launching Fluid Ventures (a D2C-focused SEBI-registered category-1 VC fund) last year, this is exactly the kind of fuel needed to roll out our plans for 2022.

"After having invested in five companies through Fluid Ventures, we are not only ambitious about deploying Rs 75 crore this year through Agility Ventures angel fund and investing it in over 50 startups, but also very focused on achieving it.”

The Agility Ventures network, which is known to invest in startups or early-stage businesses in industries such as education, technology, healthcare, ecommerce, automobiles, electric vehicles, robotics, agritech and manufacturing among others, is looking to deploy the entire corpus in the next three to four years.

For 2022, the company set a target of increasing their network, which currently stands at 1,500+ angel investors by 4,000. With the AIFs, it is looking at deploying Rs 75 crore this year in over 50 startups, which will also include fintech, cybersecurity, and crypto.

Prashant Narang, Co-founder, Agility Ventures, said,

“The interesting thing about raising the kind of angel fund that has been approved by SEBI is that it is sector-agnostic and does not limit itself to co-investments. This model also simplifies the financing process without changing the core style of the angel network. In fact, it adds to the pre-existing angel investor’s style of financing, which usually entails bridge rounds to pre-Series A rounds.”

Agility Ventures is a global network spread across 25 chapters in India, Canada, the UAE, Australia, and the UK. With a legal entity registered in America, the firm is also setting up a UAE-based team in February.