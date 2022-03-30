Over 50 pc professionals plan to switch jobs within 3 months: Report

Markets opening up in 2022 have brought new energy to the job sector, with more than 50 percent of professionals looking forward to switching their jobs in the next three months.

Across domains, four out of five professionals would like to continue in the same job profile, according to Apna Bharat Back to Work survey conducted by professional network platform apna.co.

The study reveals, around 74 percent of users desire a higher salary, while 37 percent of users are looking for a career progression. However, the rising workforce is now seeking additional benefits like medical insurance for themselves and their families, perks like creche services for child care, etc while considering a job. Also, Data Entry and Back Office work emerged as the top two preferred areas when asked about their job category preference.

Karna Chokshi, Chief Operating Officer, apna.co, in a statement, said “The rising workforce is the backbone of any business today and it is important for organizations to ensure their growth. We are certain that employers will take the findings of the survey seriously and support us in improving the working standards for the rising workforce."

The survey explains, over 50 percent are active job searchers on jobs platforms, 22 percent of the respondents keep searching for jobs all the time while 30 percent search once every alternate month. Also, on average the candidates at least apply for 5 jobs in a month.

Employees in Tier I cities are more aspirational while searching for a job, Tier II users are largely driven by higher salaries. Freshers/ recent graduates are mostly looking for jobs related to their courses or education.

As indicated by the report, WFH has especially been incremental amongst the women workforce in India. As compared to men, more women are looking for a remote job with lesser commute time being the primary motivator that can provide flexible working hours which allows them to support their household work/pursue alternate forms of income generation such as tuition from home.

The survey used data obtained from more than 5,000 professionals across Tier I and Tier-II cities.