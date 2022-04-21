21K School aims to become the largest online school in South Asia by 2023

21K School – a pioneer in online-only schools in India – is well on its way to becoming the largest online-only K12 school in South Asia. While it will be registering over 15,000 students for the upcoming academic year by July 2022, the school aims to onboard over 30,000 students by 2023.

Currently, 21K School has a strong student base coming from over 35 countries that have been actively helping towards community growth. 21K School is offering accessible and world-class education through its team of 200+ best-in-class teachers who are working tirelessly to enable high-quality teaching for children between the age group of 3 to 18 years. Such a rigorous teaching pattern for accelerating in-depth subject knowledge amongst students virtually is rated at an industry-beating 96 percent approval.

While students enrolling at 21K School can choose to study from three curricula – Indian, American, and British – its disruptive education model is helping create a new category with personalised, affordable, and flexible schooling for them. The online-only school has recently partnered with Cambridge UK to offer career pathway programmes from schooling to admission in universities across the UK for higher education. The team has taken their deep understanding of technology and pedagogy to create a school of the future.

Santosh Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, 21K School, said, “21K School continuously aims to provide world-class education from nursery to Grade 12, with an ease of access to everyone, anywhere, anytime. Outside our regular target audience, we have seen a high level of inbound interest from parents who have to frequently move cities due to jobs, or parents from Tier 2 and 3 cities who yearn for high quality education or those in metros but cannot afford the sky-rocketing price of schooling. With online schooling making a breakthrough in the education ecosystem, 21K School focuses on broadening its reach to help students fulfill their quest for holistic education and be ready for the future.”

21K School has been helping students significantly cut down their commute time to and from school, thus allowing them more time at hand for pursuing language studies, performing arts, sports, etc. Furthermore, the students have gone on to publish books, develop games, compete in state and national level sporting events, and yet have never had to miss a day of school.

Founded in 2020, 21K School is the first online-only school in India. Co-founded by Santosh Kumar, Joshi Kumar, Dinesh Kumar and Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, the school’s objective is to make world-class education accessible to all children, irrespective of their geographical location and fluid lives. The school is known for its intellectual rigor, application-based learning, flexible options, trained faculty, and an environment of collective learning in a community that grows together instead of competing with each other. The school has 3,500+ students going to 30,000 over the next 18 months - across 35 countries and is well poised for global expansion.