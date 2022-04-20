‘Data is at the heart of all decision making’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

We are at the cusp of the next big industrial revolution that is set to be triggered by 5G. - Bhupinder Singh, ﻿Ecom Express

As Web 3.0 becomes increasingly accessible to more communities, the tools enabling them to onboard smoothly should be in place. - Emma Park, DSRV

If the internet of today is something we look at, the metaverse of tomorrow will be an internet we’re inside of. - Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp

Crypto and blockchain technology is going to disrupt and change the internet for the better. Rather than an advertising-based internet, it will be a creator-economy-based, privacy-safe internet that also has the potential to impact billions of people. - Surojit Chatterjee, Coinbase

Personalisation of the learner’s journey will be the most sought-after goal, and in the years to come, education could be driven a lot more by technology than it is today. - Gaurav Perti, PurpleTutor

Medical information is changing rapidly driven by changing disease patterns, newer diagnostic tools and new research on drugs. - Bhagwat Dhingra, MediSage

I see a tremendous opportunity of empowering and unleashing the citizen developer in almost every employee with an advanced level of computer understanding. - Ravi Teja Chilukuri, Sentienz

That culture of failing fast is necessary when it comes to digitisation commerce. - Anand Ramanathan, Deloitte

Consumers today expect access to up-to-date information to solve their problems and contact centres can provide better experiences with the latest technologies that do exactly that. - Umesh Sachdev, Uniphore

In general, 98 percent of jewellery shoppers won’t buy jewellery without trying, yet 95 percent of the existing jewellery ecommerce stores don’t provide that experience. - Aagam Shah, Plushvie

As financial boundaries are becoming smaller, people in Asia are looking at investing options which are global and democratic. - Simon Kim, Hashed

Art is a rather small market, but the potential for growth is huge and one must make it convenient by speaking the customer’s language. - Vaishnavi Murali, Eikowa

Everyone has an influence. - Yash Sakhlecha, Wyld

During the onboarding stage in any B2C/fintech companies, lots of fake/fraud profiles are created with synthetic phone numbers and email addresses with an intention to scam/fraud the systems. - Adhip Ramesh, TrustCheckr

Access security today is siloed, complex, and broken. Organisations have to deploy multiple point products and security tools, which lead to multiple configurations, numerous training and consultancy sessions, and significant spending. - Bala Venkataramani, Securden

There are geopolitical tensions and nation-state sponsored attacks on countries as well as enterprises working out of these geographies. - Harshil Doshi, Securonix

Google, Stripe, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, and other giants of the Silicon Valley already have an internal tool that allows them to slash URLs into shortcuts that are human-readable and easy to remember. - Ankit Pansari, OSlash

What firefighters are to civil engineering, DevOps and site reliability engineers (SREs) are to software engineering. The world of microservices needs to have sprinklers and smoke detectors. - Nishant Modak, Last9

People are starting to use serverless for something as critical as authentication or authorisation services, which was probably unheard of even two years back. - Ramkumar Sundarakalatharan, ﻿Itilite﻿

There is a need for conversational intelligence and advanced analytics to simplify digging the right kind of data for business decision making. - Varun Gaur, Lumenore

Data is at the heart of all decision making. - Kirat Chhina, Urban Company

