‘True progress of India lies in the development of her villages’– 20 quotes on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of April 4-10 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The Indian middle classes are more aspirational than ever before; there is an increasing wave of families wanting their children to gain global exposure. - Vaibhav Singh, Leap Scholar

According to projections by the UNFPA, India has (and will continue to have) the youngest population in the world until 2030. - Manav Subodh, 1M1B

In the edtech sector, people are completely swayed by marketing and how much money you put into making your brand look appealing. - ﻿ Akhand Swaroop Pandit, The Catalyst Group

Throughout India, startups are setting new benchmarks in problem-solving and delivering products and solutions for customers not just in India, but across the world. - Manish Tiwary, Amazon India

Most companies in India pay their employees at the end of the month. But the reality is that expenses happen every day. - Chitresh Sharma, Refyne

The customer should not be hassled with multiple platforms, banking portals and manual coordination to get the right product. - Naveen Bindal, EnKash

70 percent of the consumers who are wearing or are in need of eyeglasses are in the value segment with the ability to pay between Rs 500 and 1,200. - Ganesh Iyer, ﻿EyeMyEye

The lack of soil test-based nutrient application hampered the quality of crop growth and excess usage of fertilizers has been depleting the soil fertility. - Amandeep Panwar, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations

If we cannot work on the skilling front, it's just going to be an absolute disaster but technology can help us there. - Dipyaman Sanyal, Hero Vired

Lifelong learning, upskilling, and career enhancements can no longer be the right of only those who can afford it. - Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad

The stigma attached to women’s menstrual, sexual, and reproductive health issues coupled with a lack of access to non-judgemental support has long prevented many women from addressing their healthcare needs. - Achitha Jacob, Proactive For Her

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Whether it is mobile telephony, the setting up of digital identity, digital payments, or digital healthcare, India has demonstrated that not only can it innovate but it can adapt innovation to population context and scale. - Shankar Maruwada, EkStep﻿ Foundation

Metaverse could offer a rare opportunity worth billions of dollars for the Indian economy, especially for the revival of India's movie and gaming industry, as users become familiar with cryptocurrency, augmented/virtual reality, and blockchain. - Hina Dixit, SamsungNext

The [fantasy sports] industry will clock about 36 percent CAGR over the next two years. So very clearly, the talent pool for tech, products and design is going to be ballistic. - Kevin Freitas, Dream 11

In the B2B space, Indian founders are building some of the best product experience. Today, Indian SaaS companies are becoming the gold standard in terms of experiences. - Anand Chandrasekaran, General Catalyst

We believe agritech is just getting started, and we look forward to supporting a new generation of entrepreneurs building a future for rural India. - Mark Kahn, Omnivore

We foresee massive growth opportunities with the acceleration in digital adoption by 140 million+ Indian farmers over the next few years. - Shardul Sheth, AgroStar

True progress of India lies in the development of her villages. - Kulmeet Bawa, SAP

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).