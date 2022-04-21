The Disposable Company to host second edition of Sustainability Summit 2022 on April 22

﻿The Disposal Company﻿ is hosting the second edition of Indian Business Leadership in Sustainability Summit 2022 on Friday, April 22, from 4 pm to 8 pm at Chembur Social in Mumbai.

The half day event will feature eminent speakers such as Apoorva Shah (GM - Recycling, Reliance Industries) Hisham Mundol (Chief Advisor - India, Environmental Defense Fund), Shweta Shalini (Politician, Entrepreneur, SDG & Govt. Policy Expert), Sreekanth Chetlur (Chief Ecommerce Officer, Shoppers Stop), Dr Pradeep Panigrahi (Head – Corporate Sustainability, Larsen & Toubro), Vishal Bhavsar (Head Sustainability, UltraTech Cement), Sachin Jain (Head of Clean Energy, Boston Consulting Group).

The event will bring together CXOs, investors, startups, and the government to address how sustainability leaders, corporate boards, CEOs, and other C-suite executives can take advantage of this opportunity to integrate sustainability deeper into the company to drive both business success and societal impact.

Startup founders and CXOs from Ed-A-Mamma, Vanity Wagon, Pilgrim, Setu Nutrition, Ilana, and Sublime Life will be sharing their insights on building sustainable D2C brands while angel investors and VCs from TATA Cleantech, TiE Mumbai, Mumbai Angels, Fireside Ventures, Encito Advisors, and EverSource Capital will shed light on how ESG ratings and reports helps investors assess startups and avert future risks.

The summit will be followed by an invite-only networking event.

Bhagyashree Jain, Founder of The Disposal Company, said, the event is designed as a novel platform to deliberate on the ESG and sustainability issues crucial to organisations from the perspective of implementation challenges, solutions, and opportunities.

It envisages building up a case for innovative work on climate action and business sustainability by holding deliberations and discussions on success stories and case studies of successful companies, she added.

The second edition of Sustainability Summit 2022 is co-partnered by Fireside Ventures and powered by Vanity Wagon, YourStory, TiE Mumbai, TiE Sustainability SIG, Mumbai Angels, Juicy Chemistry, #Entreprenaari, Nanas, Sublime Life, Setu Nutrition, Ilana, and Billenium Divas.

You can register for the summit for free through the event website here.

