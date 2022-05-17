Accenture Sustainability Value Accelerator programme chooses 10 tech startups for cohort

Accenture Sustainability Value Accelerator programme, which was launched in collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad’s CIIE.CO, has chosen 10 sustainability tech startups to help them become market-ready and scale commercially, among 80-plus applicants.

The startups will be seed funded and given business progression support to identify the best opportunities for their businesses and analyse risks in their business models.

The programme focuses on startups that can expedite the broader goals of working towards sustainable value chains, net-zero transitions, sustainable technologies, and sustainability measurements and analytics.

“Businesses globally are looking at integrating sustainability into their business design and operations and through this programme. We are proud to support deep tech startups from India who can help solve sustainability challenges faced by organizations across the world,” said Avnish Sabharwal, Managing Director, Accenture Ventures and Open Innovation.

The 10 selected startups are:

Amplepac , an AI (artificial intelligence) and Blockchain platform to facilitate the package, return, and reuse of items in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) supply chain

, a reverse logistics solution provider to enable a sustainable supply chain Blobcity , a platform for AutoML (automated machine learning) tools enabling shared GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) usage by data scientists

, a platform for rare-earth free electric motors Cognitensor , an integrated MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) environment enabling faster development

, a platform that converts continuous and discrete process industries into Cognitive Living Equipment Oizom , which provides IoT-enabled (Internet of Things) environmental data solutions

, which provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to enhance battery life and reduce degradation The Disposal Company , a tech-enabled plastic credit platform

The focus areas for the evaluation process included technologies that provide closed-loop systems to reduce the resource wastages, technological solutions that help transition to net zero, and solutions that use cloud technologies efficiently and support responsible migration to the digital ecosystem among others.