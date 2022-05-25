Edtech startup Infinity Learn acquires Wizklub for $10M

Edtech startup ﻿Infinity Learn﻿ has announced the acquisition of ﻿WizKlub﻿, a Bengaluru-based cognitive development startup, for $10 million, with Infinity Learn owning a majority stake.

This marks Infinity Learn’s third acquisition with Wizklub in its very first year of operation. Previously, it had acquired Teacherr, a digital platform by teaching community, and Don’t Memorise, a concept-based multilingual content platform.

With this acquisition, WizKlub will continue as an independent party for Infinity, but will be re-branded as ’Infinity Futurz’.

Infinity Futurz aims to augment its existing portfolio of Infinity Learn offerings to K12 segment by inducing foundational skills that a student needs to acquire to succeed in the career of their choice. The learners will get mentored to hone HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) such as Analytical Thinking, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Innovation, Active Learning, and the ability to use Technology to solve problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Ujjwal Singh, CEO and President of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said,

“Infinity Learn strives to fuel learners' success and become a dominating k-12 player through holistic learning and teaching. The journey of a learner begins at an early age. In order to succeed in the future, a student must study a variety of core competencies. These abilities are best acquired during childhood, which Wizklub is addressing in a scientific and predictable manner."

"It is amazing to see young children apply problem-solving skills and create things with AI and IoT. We are confident that with Infinity Futurz, students will be able to lay a solid foundation and apply these talents in their senior years to excel in their chosen field and create a better future.”

Infinity Learn has achieved one million-plus registered users and 100K+ paid users on the platform in a span of eight months since it's commercial launch.

Over the next 24 months, the startup is looking at over one million early years students joining for a multi-year journey with Infinity Futurz. The company will also be looking at taking the Wizklub offering through Futurz to English speaking nations this year itself.

“We teach our students the right skill, at the right time, in the right medium. Wizklub also works on a similar principle of effectively teaching students with best-in-class digital products, helping students develop core cognitive excellence and work on logical and creative thinking abilities," said Sushma Boppana, Founder-Director, Infinity Learn.

"I am sure that with the Wizklub team joining Infinity Learn, we will be better on our mission to give every child the best start to their learning journey and prepare them with the skills they need for a 21st-century world,” she added.

During an interaction with YourStory, Ujjwal Singh stated that the startup is also looking at opening 100 tuition centres in the next 12 months and moving to a hybrid model.

Amit Bansal, Founder and CEO of Wizklub, said, “I found the Infinity Learn DNA very similar to that of Wizklub. Wizklub is a company obsessed with learner outcomes. And the first question that Sushma and Ujjwal asked me in our first meeting was, How do you measure whether the student has acquired the skills you are teaching. I found that a refreshing change from the market full of "sell first" approach. I know that with Infinity Learn, we would realise our vision to empower the current generation of school going children with skills necessary to succeed in future.”