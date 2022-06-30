After 300 layoffs at WhiteHat Jr, BYJU'S fires another 300 at Toppr

﻿BYJU'S﻿has fired 300 people from group company ﻿Toppr﻿, as part of their integration process into the edtech decacorn. The company reportedly bought Toppr in $150 million cash-and-stock deal last year, but is yet to formally disclose the purchase.

Earlier this week, it was reported that WhiteHat Jr had laid off 300 people in its sales and teaching departments in a cost cutting measure. BYJU'S had purchased the coding platform for $300 million in 2020.

First reported by Economic Times, the layoffs at Toppr constitute another 300 people removed from their positions this week. According to a company spokesperson who spoke to ET, the layoffs indicate BYJU'S consolidating its new group company and removing redundancies.

“BYJU'S has completed the integration of Toppr and has absorbed almost 80 percent of its talented workforce into the BYJU'S ecosystem. As the next step, we are optimising teams to recalibrate business priorities and accelerate our long-term growth,” the spokesperson said.

This is the latest set of mass layoffs in the edtech industry in 2022. Vedantu and Unacademy together fired over 2,500 employees earlier this year, with companies such as LIDO learning and FrontRow also having let go of people.

