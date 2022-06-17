Demo Day for art: Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath showcases works of emerging artists

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 620 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Karnataka Chitakala Parishath recently hosted an exhibition featuring the works of artists from its certification programme. See our coverage of the earlier exhibitions, Chitra Santhe, Moghi’s Tales, Team Yuva Collective, Aadipaaya, and Print India Biennale.

Some of the exhibiting artists share insights on their artistic journeys, the meaning of success, pandemic resilience, and tips for aspiring artists. See also our special compilations of quotes on the occasion of World Art Day, World Heritage Day, World Music Day, and World Photography Day.

ALSO READ This artist from Kashmir has created ancient map of Srinagar on cloth using papier-mâché technique

Sindhu Bhairavi

For Bengaluru-based lawyer-turned-artist Sindhu Bhairavi, art is a way of life. “From the cave paintings to current digital media, art has always found its place and evolved on its own,” she explains in a chat with YourStory.

Art reflects the time, status, and human behaviour. “We just have to observe and think big. There is so much an artwork can speak for itself,” she adds. For the exhibition, Sindhu prepared acrylic works called Horizon and Spectrum, depicting divisions and multiple meanings.

Success for her would come from people recognising her unique style. “The artwork I’m presenting shouldn’t need a name card or a description card,” she explains. Sindhu even values this more than earnings.

“People need to become more aware of art. I often hear people saying they are not into art – but art is all around us, and people should develop curiosity rather than restricting themselves,” she explains.

Sindhu says she was pleased with the feedback at the exhibition, though she was irritated when some people touched paintings or others only clicked selfies. “I think with COVID lockdowns people lost civic sense,” she laments.

“Before the pandemic, I was a lawyer. The pandemic gave me an option to shift career and explore more. It helped me to develop my own style,” Sindhu recalls. She read many books about art, and is now a full-time artist.

Sindhu Bhairavi

ALSO READ Meet the artist who created 4,500 works of miniature art during the lockdown

“That’s the silver lining for me. Of course, monetary-wise, the pandemic destroyed me. But thankfully my parents were supportive and are still understanding about my career shift,” she proudly says.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

She also started an Instagram page a few years ago as a homage to her brother who passed away at a very young age due to cancer. “He had a unique way of expressing himself through art. Hence, I started the art page,” Sindhu says.

“I teach art to kids and I donate 50 percent of my earnings through the page to needy people. I also donate to animal causes – their habitat is in danger and they are at risk in urban surroundings,” she adds. She also donates monthly to UNICEF, and to NGOs that work with tribals or children with special needs.

Sindhu also offers tips for aspiring artists. “Please, please, please try to build your own artworks. Work on your own style and colour schemes,” she emphasises.

“Your own unique style is important. Never trace the work or take reference of other artworks from Google or Pinterest. Be original,” Sindhu sums up.

Pavan Dhananjaya

“Experiencing art evokes our emotions, and these feelings reduce stress and anxiety. Art gives the power to create dreams as a story,” artist and UX designer Pavan Dhananjaya explains.

“Using my capabilities to the fullest is success. Belief in oneself leads to the path of all possibilities. The desire to learn is never less,” he adds.

The journey of a successful artist goes through many ups and downs “Success is not possible without hard work and perseverance,” Pavan affirms.

“Concentration, consistency, and cooperation are signs of a successful artist,” he adds.

He calls for more art appreciation in society. “Art helps in opening up the mindset of the people by listening to different perspectives. One must always learn to appreciate the hard work behind any art,” Pavan says.

For the exhibition, he prepared the artwork Samudra Manthan Shiva, depicting the churning of the ocean by the Devas and Danavas. Pavan enjoyed the exhibition as a platform for his talent, and the positivity from the audience.

ALSO READ This woman entrepreneur from Bhubaneswar quit her cushy job to start an artisanal home decor brand

“This effective feedback helps me nourish and nurture more. I was happy about visitors accepting my talents and not judging them,” he adds.

The pandemic was devastating to the artistic community. “Artists had to adapt to a ‘new normal’ life as art fairs, exhibitions, and workshops were indefinitely put on hold,” Pavan laments.

Lack of courier facilities during the lockdowns hampered his fulfilment of work orders. “But since this destruction was for the entire world, I had to adapt to the situation. So I decided to improve my skills by practicing on a daily note,” he recalls.

Pavan Dhananjaya

“One must be passionate about work. Always have the zeal in learning and exploring new things,” he advises aspiring artists.

Practice must be combined with ability. “Find strength in focusing on work, no matter what path you choose. Keep pushing yourself in improving your skills,” Pavan signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

V. Dhakshina Murthy

(All exhibition photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)

See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.