‘You have to hire people oriented towards learning’ – 20 quotes of the week on leaders and entrepreneurs

Most businesses fail due to the mismanagement of their short-term and long-term funds. - Ravi Modani, 121 Finance

In the world of startups, while there is noise, there are hundreds of signals as well. - Harish Mehta, 'The Maverick Effect'

Valuations and velocity will move with markets. - Sequoia

When it rains, you open an umbrella. - Masayoshi Son, SoftBank

In a diverse workplace, different cultures come together to bring various ideas and perspectives, making the organisation a safe space for all. - Shaked Avraham, NetConnect Global

Access to quality education is critical to decent employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for women and girls. - Susan Ferguson, UN Women India

As more businesses and professionals recognise the rewarding impact of gender-equal workplaces, we have the unique opportunity to help women become more employable and entrepreneurial in today’s digital era. - Ashutosh Gupta, LinkedIn

Take LGBTQIA+ discrimination seriously and also by mentoring. Employee networking groups, seminars, and conferences go a long way in making the workplace all-inclusive. - Raghunandan Saraf, Saraf Furniture

Given the challenges of open disclosure, LGBTQ-friendly policies are the best way to signal an organisation’s inclusive and supportive culture. - Manmeet Sandhu, PhonePe

The important characteristic of Gen Z consumers is that they are purpose-driven with transparency being key. - Radhika Ghai, Kindlife

We have a real need to be surrounded by beauty and this joy of seeing something beautiful is in itself the message. - Anni Kumari, 'Codes of a future'

Art gives the power to create dreams as a story. - Pavan Dhananjaya

We just have to observe and think big. There is so much an artwork can speak for itself. - Sindhu Bhairavi

Poor posture in the upper back and middle back, which comes from hunching and sitting all day, can cause several symptoms. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Right now, plant-based meat is a niche phenomenon. There is still some time before it becomes mainstream and products evolve. - Akshay D'Souza, Bizom

When a brand promotes healthy living or develops healthy products, it must have a sense of responsibility and duty towards the consumers to educate them or make them aware of what is truly healthy for them. - Akshi Khandelwal, Butterfly Ayurveda

It is totally acceptable and possible for people to consume liquor responsibly. - Vivekanand Balijepalli, Booozie

Some hard problems are good to solve early on for long-term brand building as well as operating leverage. - Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics

When you play a team sport, there will be differences and disagreements. It is very natural. - Mithali Raj

You have to hire people oriented towards learning as opposed to those who only have the right skill set. - Srikanth Velamakanni, Fractal

