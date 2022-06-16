‘India is a strong market for MSME financing’ – 20 quotes on the India business opportunity
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of June 6-12 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.
See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.
India is really a fashion-hungry market. - Anant Tanted, The Indian Garage Co.
People say that Bollywood has a global fanbase. - Siddhant Jain, VdoCipher Media Solutions
This segment of 15-20 million upper-middle-class customers forms only 1 percent of the Indian population but generates 70 percent of all ecommerce revenue in India. - Sreelaj John, HOBC
The Indian electric vehicle mobility market is growing in line with the overall global trend and will see rapid traction and growth for shared two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the EV segment. - Shoji Shiraishi, MBSI
Climate change issues are real and pressing. - Rohan Malhotra, Good Capital
The biggest cyber security challenge faced by India, present and future, is debilitating attacks on cyber-physical systems including Waterways, Energy, Railways, Smart City, Defence, and Telecom networks. - Santanu Chaudhury, IIT Jodhpur
The market size of the white-collar staffing market in India is around $1 billion. - Sarbojit Mallick, Instahyre
Talent is at the heart of our company’s growth story. - Snehal Samant, Syfe
In the pursuit of creating a conducive environment for theoretical learning, Indian institutions often end up ignoring soft skills for employability - critical thinking, problem-solving, time management, and communication and presentation skills. - Nagesh Singh, Edunet Foundation
The total market opportunity for ‘Mentorship as a Service’ (MAAS) in India alone is $11 billion, with $6 billion in the test prep segment. - Varun Richharia, Exprto
While there are world-class schools and colleges available, the student living experience is still not up to the standard and doesn’t match the reputation of these institutions. - Krishna Vijay Kumar, Isthara CoLiving
Making affordable medicines can help you serve the country and you can also create a fortune for yourself. - Dharmesh Shah, BDR Pharma
We noticed India becoming extremely nutrient deficient day by day, and there's no specific solution with proper guidance on how to overcome this issue. - Vipen Jain, Fitspire
While government funding is available for research and development of Assistive Tech solutions and private capital is forthcoming for scaling up, the gulf in between sees many startups struggling to survive. - Pragyan Sagarika Pani, Social Alpha
In India, familial acceptance of transgender people is minimal. Even if there is emotional support, that doesn’t translate to financial support. - Mann Chavan, TALMS (Trans: Alms) Charity Foundation
The [Supreme Court] judgement leaves room for confusion because it does not mention the ambit of what police should do. They should have reinforced that police must arrest and investigate sex traffickers and sex buyers of children. - Ruchira Gupta, Apne Aap Women Worldwide
There are over 150 million people, of which the majority are young millennials, who are either underserved or unserved on transaction credit. - Ranvir Singh, Kissht
India has nearly $2 trillion invested in fixed deposits and the mutual fund industry is sized at $0.5 trillion which saw a 3X growth in the last five years. - Barath Shankar Subramanian, Accel Partners
While there is no dearth of demand for credit products in India, matching the right customer profile with the right product is very important to building a sustainable business. - Nitin Gupta, Founder and CEO, Uni
All ecosystem players need more clarity because in giving credit, there is a cost of funds involved for issuing banks, while in UPI transactions, the MDR is zero. - Vishwas Patel, Infibeam Avenues
The central bank's liberalised approach to cross-border trade financing will only help MSMEs foster India’s contribution to global trade. - Arun Poojari, Cashinvoice
Private capital will become the most significant driver of entrepreneurship in India and facilitate an ecosystem of world-class companies coming out of India. - Ritesh Chandra, Avendus
India is a strong market for MSME financing. - Francesco Filia, Fasanara Capital
